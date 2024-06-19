Deputy Minister recommends US firms build data centres in VN

VIETNAM, June 19 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tâm has called on US cloud computing enterprises to look into developing large-scale data centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

While receiving Jason Oxman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the US-based Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) on Tuesday, Tâm said that the trade and investment cooperation between the US and Việt Nam has become robust.

In the field of information and technology, Việt Nam aims to promote cooperation and work towards fairness and mutual benefits with partners around the world, especially with technological powerhouses like the US, Tâm said.

Tâm said he expected ITI will act as a bridge to connect Việt Nam’s technology industry with technology companies in the US.

He also provided updates about IT policies in Việt Nam, including the development of 6G and the national digital transformation programme, with a focus on digital infrastructure.

Stressing Việt Nam's favourable investment attraction policies for high-tech fields, Tâm urged US companies to consider investments in Việt Nam, especially in developing data centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, where projects building regional financial centres are already underway.

In response, Jason said that ITI member companies have shown special interest in Southeast Asian markets, especially in Việt Nam, in the context of global supply shifts.

If Việt Nam develops 5G/6G standards that are compatible and consistent with global standards, especially in testing and certification, the country can attract investments in device manufacturing, he said. — VNS