Oil-gas, energy among key Việt Nam-Russia cooperation pillars: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, June 19 - HÀ NỘI — The oil-gas and energy sector forms a key pillar in the Việt Nam-Russia cooperation, the development of which receive significant attention from leaders of both sides, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà told visiting General Director of Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov at their meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Ha said effective teamwork between the Russian oil and gas company and the State-owned Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has contributed significantly to the countries’ economic ties.

He suggested that the two businesses put forth practical proposals to scale up their partnership and that Zarubezhneft and related Vietnamese agencies and partners continue incorporating the nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership principles into their implementation of investment and cooperation projects in Việt Nam.

The Deputy PM wishes that Zarubezhneft will prioritise injecting capital in renewable energy projects such as offshore wind power and the production of new fuels like green hydrogen and green ammonia. He encouraged the company to leverage the infrastructure and physical facilities of oil drilling rigs for these initiatives.

With Việt Nam and Russia having ample room for cooperation in the energy sector, Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam should prioritise investment, research, and technology mastery in producing new types of green fuels derived from renewable energy sources, Deputy PM Hà said.

The Russian businessman updated his host on the operation of the joint venture Vietsovpetro and other projects in the oil and energy sector in Việt Nam, highlighting their significant contribution to the bilateral trade.

Zarubezhneft shared over four decades of partnership with Petrovietnam, notably through the establishment of joint ventures such as Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro for geological exploration and oil and gas extraction. The two are currently effectively realising high-level agreements between Việt Nam and Russia in their sector. — VNS