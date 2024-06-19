Submit Release
Saskatchewan's Population Hits Another All-Time High

CANADA, June 19 - Released on June 19, 2024

Saskatchewan’s population has topped 1,230,000 for the first time according to the latest quarterly population estimates released today by Statistics Canada.

There were 1,231,043 people living in Saskatchewan as of April 1, 2024 - an increase of 5,550 people over the past quarter and 30,503 people over the past year.

Premier Scott Moe said a growing province is a sign of a strong economy that’s creating more jobs and opportunities.

“A growing population and a strong economy means a bright future for our province and our people,” Moe said.

