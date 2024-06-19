Techcombank raises an additional VNĐ5 trillion

VIETNAM, June 19 -

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank successfully issued 5,000 bonds under the code TCBL2427005 on June 11, 2024, with each bond valued at VNĐ1 billion. This three-year bond batch will mature on June 11, 2027 and carries an interest rate of 4.6 per cent per year.

This marks the fifth bond issued by Techcombank this year and is also the largest volume issued.

Since the beginning of the year, Techcombank has successfully raised VNĐ14 trillion through bond channels.

In parallel with new issues, Techcombank has also been active in early bond buybacks. Specifically, the bank has prematurely settled bonds coded TCBL2225002, TCBL2225001 and TCBL2225004. Over the past six months, Techcombank spent VNĐ2.95 trillion on early bond buybacks.

According to FiinRatings, banks are actively issuing new bonds to compensate for the bonds bought back, which will mature next year, thereby restructuring medium to long-term capital sources to comply with regulations.

In terms of Techcombank's business performance, in the first quarter of 2024, the bank recorded a pre-tax profit of nearly VNĐ7.8 trillion, an increase of 39 per cent. Compared to the pre-tax profit target of VNĐ27.1 trillion set for the whole year, Techcombank achieved nearly 29 per cent just after the first quarter.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the bank's total assets increased slightly by 4 per cent compared to the beginning of the year, reaching VNĐ885.6 trillion. Customer deposits remained steady at VNĐ458 trillion. The non-performing loan ratio/total outstanding loans decreased slightly, from 1.16 per cent at the beginning of the year, to 1.13 per cent. — VNS