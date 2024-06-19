All Things Judicial Interviews Rufus Edmisten Regarding the 50th Anniversary of the Watergate Committee's Final Report

On the latest episode of All Things Judicial, we welcome Rufus Edmisten who served as the deputy chief counsel for the Senate Watergate Committee (1973-74). The Committee's final report, released on June 27, 1974, was partly responsible for the resignation of President Richard Nixon on August 9, 1974. On the podcast, Edmisten reflects on the high-profile nature of his work on the Committee, his relationship with Committee Chairman U.S. Senator Sam Ervin, and recounts the history-defining moment in which he personally delivered the subpoena to the White House for Nixon's secret Oval Office tapes.

"I knew it was going to be a big day, and when I got (to the White House) I read the subpoena title but then did a little impish thing too," said Edmisten on the podcast. "I had a little U.S. Constitution in my back pocket that Senator Ervin used to carry around, and something about my Boone upbringing said, 'whip that baby out on them.' So I pulled it out of my right back pocket and said, 'I heard you need one of these down here too.'"

Rufus L. Edmisten was born and raised in Boone, North Carolina, and earned an undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law Center in Washington, DC. He served as North Carolina Secretary of State, North Carolina Attorney General, and was the Democratic nominee for Governor in 1984. He is currently a lawyer in private practice.

The interview was conducted by North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts Communications Director Graham Wilson.