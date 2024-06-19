St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: June 18 - June 19 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Armand Road, Highgate

VIOLATION: Theft





ACCUSED: UNKNOWN









VICTIM: Harley Demag

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a silver 2004 Ford F350 Power Stroke that was taken overnight on the evening/morning of 6/18-6/19 from an address on St. Armand Road in Highgate. A picture of the truck in question is attached to this press release. Anyone with information is urged to call VSP at 802 524 5993.



