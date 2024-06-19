St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Vehicle
CASE#: 24A2004083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: June 18 - June 19 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Armand Road, Highgate
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Harley Demag
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a silver 2004 Ford F350 Power Stroke that was taken overnight on the evening/morning of 6/18-6/19 from an address on St. Armand Road in Highgate. A picture of the truck in question is attached to this press release. Anyone with information is urged to call VSP at 802 524 5993.
