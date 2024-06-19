Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                        

STATION:   St. Albans            

CONTACT#:  802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: June 18 - June 19 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Armand Road, Highgate

VIOLATION: Theft


ACCUSED:  UNKNOWN                                        



VICTIM: Harley Demag

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a silver 2004 Ford F350 Power Stroke that was taken overnight on the evening/morning of 6/18-6/19 from an address on St. Armand Road in Highgate. A picture of the truck in question is attached to this press release. Anyone with information is urged to call VSP at 802 524 5993. 


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

