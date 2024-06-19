Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud-based quantum computing market has witnessed exponential growth, expanding from $0.51 billion in 2023 to $0.66 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. This growth is driven by increasing interest in quantum computing, the rise of quantum software tools, and the demand for quantum as a service and security solutions.

Future Growth Drivers

The market is expected to continue its exponential growth trajectory, reaching $1.86 billion by 2028, fueled by advancements in quantum software ecosystems, industry-specific solutions, integration with classical cloud services, and a growing quantum workforce. Major trends in this period include the emergence of tailored industry solutions, advancements in quantum hardware, and collaborative research initiatives.

Role of Startups in Market Expansion

Startups play a crucial role in propelling the cloud-based quantum computing market forward. These innovative entities leverage cloud infrastructure to access quantum computing resources, enabling them to develop and deploy cutting-edge quantum applications efficiently. The surge in startups, characterized by a 19.5% increase in new business establishments, underscores their growing impact on driving innovation and competition in the market.

Key Market Players

Major companies driving innovation in the cloud-based quantum computing market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM, among others. These companies are actively enhancing their cloud solutions with hybrid quantum-classical programming tools, which optimize performance, scalability, and reliability in quantum computing applications.

Advancements in Quantum Computing Platforms

Companies like Nvidia Corporation are pioneering hybrid quantum-classical programming tools such as CUDA-Q, facilitating seamless integration and programming across quantum processing units (QPUs), GPUs, and CPUs. This approach supports the development of powerful quantum algorithms and applications in fields such as optimization, simulation, and modeling.

Market Segmentation

• Solution: The market is segmented into software and services, providing accessible quantum computing resources via cloud platforms.

• Technology: Key quantum computing technologies include trapped ions, quantum annealing, superconducting qubits, and others, each suited for specific computational tasks.

• Application: Quantum computing finds applications in optimization, simulation, modeling, and sampling across various industries such as aerospace, finance, healthcare, and more.

• Vertical: Verticals benefiting from cloud-based quantum computing solutions include aerospace and defense, banking and finance, healthcare, automotive, energy, chemical, government, and others.

Geographical Insights

North America leads the cloud-based quantum computing market, driven by significant investments and technological advancements. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, supported by rising adoption of quantum technologies and expanding digital infrastructure.

The cloud-based quantum computing market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements, increasing investments, and the proliferation of startups. As industry-specific solutions and hybrid quantum-classical programming tools continue to evolve, the market is set to transform various sectors with enhanced computational capabilities and innovative applications.

Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud-based quantum computing market size, cloud-based quantum computing market drivers and trends, cloud-based quantum computing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cloud-based quantum computing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

