Deadline to Apply for Child Care Wage Enhancement Program is July 15th

June 19, 2024 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) SC Endeavors program announces that the deadline to apply for the SC BOO$T child care wage enhancement program is fast approaching. Eligible child care professionals interested in the wage bonus program must submit their applications electronically by July 15, 2024.

SC BOO$T is a pilot program that provides bonuses directly to qualified individuals employed in child care facilities in South Carolina. The program was launched on February 12, 2024 in response to data indicating low wages for the early childhood workforce, which has a direct impact on turnover and providing high-quality environments for children and families.

Since the launch of SC BOO$T, more than $8.4 million in bonuses have been distributed to 7,423 child care professionals in South Carolina.

SC BOO$T is open to individuals who work in a DSS-regulated program, have been employed within the same program for six months or more, and are in a direct care position. To be eligible, applicants must have verified employment within the SC Endeavors Registry, current Career Ladder level, and must complete the salary/wage information in the registry. Direct care staff must earn $24 per hour or less, while directors or family/group providers must earn no more than $30 per hour.

SCDSS is using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)Supplemental funds for this one-time program as allowed under federal guidelines. Data obtained from this one-time benefit could be used in potential program development and future funding requests to the South Carolina General Assembly.

For more information about SC BOO$T, and how to apply, visit https://scendeavors.org/registry/sc-boo-t/.

