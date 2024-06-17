Submit Release
DEQ awards $10.5 million in coastal storm damage grants

After a call for applications from the coastal communities, DWR received seven applications. All project applicants were awarded funding. The applicants are matching the $10.5 million in state grant funding with $32 million in local government funds. 

Applications were scored on six criteria, including environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, life of the project, financial resources and project efficiency. To learn more about the criteria, go to the guidelines on the department’s website. 
 
DWR’s Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund is funded by the N.C. General Assembly through Session Law 2023-134, which allocated $10 million for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. In addition, unexpended funds that were returned to the state were made available to fund additional projects.  

