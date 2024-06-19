Everything to Know about San Blas in Nayarit, Mexico
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, the spectacular Pacific coastline of the state of Nayarit, is one of the leading vacation destinations in Mexico. However, travelers may be curious to know that for as popular and well-traveled as it is, there are still many secrets waiting to be unlocked. The village of San Blas, for example, is a beloved local favorite, yet one that is still relatively off the tourist trail for many U.S. and Canadian travelers.
Steeped in natural beauty, wildlife, cultural heritage, and history, San Blas is a gorgeous coastal community known for its ecotourism, undeveloped beaches, seafood cuisine, and easy access to adventure and cultural tourism. Here is everything you need to know about planning the perfect getaway to San Blas, Nayarit.
Perched on the northern part of Nayarit's west coast, the small seaside village is approximately 90 miles north of Nuevo Nayarit It is roughly an hour from the Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ).
Being further removed from the larger, more developed tourist destinations has allowed the four miles of beachfront in San Blas to remain pristine, rugged, and wild. As such, San Blas is a thriving environment for eco-tourism and wildlife. Come discover the navigable canals surrounded by mangroves, the small islands, and the annual arrival of more than 300 migratory birds — perfect for bird watching.
A visit to this gem on the Pacific Coast of Mexico wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the San Blas beaches. El Borrego, whose fine golden sands stretch for two miles, is one of the most frequented destinations, particularly among seasoned surfers. After a quick boat ride, visitors can explore the wonders of Isla del Rey, a paradise of natural beauty.
Speaking of surfing, not far from San Blas is Playa Las Islitas Nayarit, a secluded beach on Bahía de Matanchén renowned for some of the best surfing conditions in Mexico. All along this beach, you will find traditional thatched-roof huts serving up a variety of delicious traditional dishes such as freshly prepared fish and local seafood from the region.
Also essential is a visit to the Piedra Blanca, a small rock formation off the coast of San Blas Mexico where the image of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Virgin —also known as La Marinera— is found. This virgin is the patron saint of sailors, and San Blas residents pay homage to her every year on October 7. The Piedra Blanca is also an important ceremonial center for the native Huichol people.
But the beaches are just the beginning when it comes to the natural beauty of San Blas. Natural wonders include a tropical marsh featuring the El Pozo estuary, the La Tovara National Park, and the San Cristóbal River. La Tovara National Park is located just 1.2 miles from San Blas Mexico and is one of the region’s most impressive natural attractions.
Within the national park, visitors have the opportunity to explore by boat and appreciate the lush mangrove forests, home to turtles and birds. Visitors can also appreciate the floating wooden homes, occupied by the first settlers of the region. Further down the San Cristobal River is a community crocodile sanctuary, where reptiles and other animal species are the subjects of wildlife research and conservation.
San Blas has a fascinating history. The origins date back to the late 17th century when the port was constructed as a shipyard and point of departure for the colonization expeditions of the Spanish Crown. The first maritime customs house in Pacific Mexico was established herein San Blas, and the town became the most important port of the region.
Visitors can still see the historic buildings with their impressive architecture, such as the Contaduría stronghold constructed in 1770. A few steps away are the ruins of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Temple, constructed in 1769. The building near the pier where the Culture House now stands was once the Maritime Customs House, erected in the 19th century to control the traffic of merchandise that came through the port.
When it comes to hotels in San Blas, you won't find any international chains or all-inclusive hotels here. San Blas is all about keeping accommodations locally owned and environmentally friendly. Hotels like Hotel Garza Canela or Hacienda Flamingos are more indicative of the accommodation offerings, focusing on attention to detail, personal touches, spectacular local gastronomy, and beautiful ocean views.
At the end of the day, visitors to San Blas are looking for a slower pace of life. They want to immerse themselves and get in touch with a side of Mexican beach life rarely seen by mass tourism. In this town, time seems to move at a different place, almost standing still with its haciendas, historic buildings, and quiet streets. It's paradise, where humans and nature can coexist together in perfect harmony.
