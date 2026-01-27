Nayarit Takes Center Stage on the Global Tourism Agenda

During the session, Nayarit’s Secretary of Tourism, Juan Enrique Suárez del Real Tostado, underscored the importance of advancing tourism models that are both economically viable and environmentally and socially responsible. UN Tourism’s Affiliate Members Board reaffirmed its support for initiatives that promote specialized and responsible tourism models, recognizing Nayarit’s efforts to position itself as a hub for professional dialogue and expert-led encounters in cultural

Nayarit reinforces its leadership in sustainable and responsible tourism at UN Tourism meeting during FITUR

NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mexican state of Nayarit strengthened its international presence in the global tourism conversation with its participation in the 63rd Meeting of the Board of Affiliate Members of UN Tourism, held within the framework of FITUR in Madrid.As an Affiliate Member of UN Tourism, Nayarit joined public- and private-sector leaders from around the world to discuss the future of tourism development, with a particular focus on sustainability, responsibility, and innovation.During the session, Nayarit’s Secretary of Tourism, Juan Enrique Suárez del Real Tostado, underscored the importance of advancing tourism models that are both economically viable and environmentally and socially responsible. He emphasized the need for strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent or mitigate potential environmental and social impacts associated with tourism growth.UN Tourism’s Affiliate Members Board reaffirmed its support for initiatives that promote specialized and responsible tourism models, recognizing Nayarit’s efforts to position itself as a hub for professional dialogue and expert-led encounters in cultural tourism.Sustainable Tourism in Action in NayaritNayarit’s approach to sustainability goes beyond policy discussions and is reflected in on-the-ground initiatives, including:• Community-based tourism in Indigenous regions, where cultural experiences are developed in collaboration with local communities, ensuring fair economic participation and the preservation of ancestral traditions.• Protected natural areas and low-impact ecotourism, such as mangrove tours, birdwatching routes, and regulated whale-watching programs that follow strict conservation guidelines.• Sustainable coastal and inland development, promoting smaller-scale, locally integrated accommodations and encouraging responsible water, energy, and waste management practices.• Cultural tourism circuits connecting coastal destinations with inland towns and Pueblos Mágicos, helping to disperse visitor flows and generate economic benefits beyond traditional beach hubs.A Growing Global ProfileNayarit’s participation in this high-level UN Tourism meeting reinforces its role as a forward-looking destination committed to sustainable growth, cultural preservation, and responsible tourism planning.With international recognition and continued collaboration with global tourism stakeholders, Nayarit is steadily positioning itself as a benchmark for sustainable and culturally rich tourism on the world stage.

