Jalisco and Nayarit report restored order, open infrastructure, and strong industry participation with more than 700 participants

RIVIERA NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Ready for the 31st edition of Gala● In its latest update, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico confirmed that there is no longer an active security alert related to the recent events, signaling confidence in restored conditions.Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit, February 27th, 2026 — Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are preparing to host Gala 2026 from March 10–12, welcoming more than 700 tourism industry leaders, including major tour operators, airlines, tourism associations, hoteliers, representatives of Pueblos Mágicos, DMC’s, media, content creators, and authorities from the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.The announcement follows official updates confirming restored order and normal operations across the region.The Government of Jalisco reported that order and security have been restored in its principal tourist destinations, including Puerto Vallarta and the Guadalajara metropolitan área. According to the official update:● Puerto Vallarta remains in safe conditions with federal and state forces on active patrol● Hotels have remained open and continued assisting visitors● The Puerto Vallarta International Airport remains open with progressive recovery of connectivity● Beaches, the Malecón, cruise port, historic downtown, restaurants, and tourism establishments report no impacts and safe conditions● Federal and state highways are open and under security monitoringState officials indicated that normalization of economic and tourism activity continues to advance under permanent surveillance to safeguard residents and visitorsThe Government of the State of Nayarit, together with the Nayarit Ministry of Tourism, reported that its main tourism destinations — including Riviera Nayarit, Sayulita, and the Punta Mita area — have no incidents to report and have continued operating.Key updates include:● Road infrastructure across the state remains open and operational, including access routes to Riviera Nayarit.● Riviera Nayarit International Airport (Tepic – TPQ) continues normal operations.● All hotels, resorts, vacation rentals, attractions, tour operators, DMCs, restaurants, and visitor experiences across the state are open and operating as usual.● Local and federal authorities maintain a coordinated security presence throughout the region.Many of Riviera Nayarit’s resorts and luxury properties are located within master-planned communities, private enclaves, or naturally secluded coastal areas, providing controlled-access environments that contribute to visitor comfort and security.Authorities reiterated their recommendation that tourism partners and travelers rely exclusively on official government channels for information and refrain from sharing unverified content.With connectivity recovering, infrastructure open, and more than 700 industry stakeholders confirmed, Gala 2026 is expected to proceed as planned, reinforcing Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s position as leading Pacific coast destinations for North American markets.

