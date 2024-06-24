CapTech Announces Sponsorship and Plans to Unveil New Innovations at Premier Hospitality Technology Event

CapTech is proud of the solutions we’ve developed with our hospitality clients. Our goal is to lead the industry in leveraging technology to create a more welcoming experience for all travelers.” — Christine Misleh, CapTech Principal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech, a leading technology consulting firm, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC), the world’s largest hospitality technology event, in Charlotte.

CapTech will showcase two innovative solutions, Bellhop, CapTech’s digital assistant for the hospitality industry, and Owner 360, an integrated experience for franchise owners. Powered by AI Cloud Agents, Bellhop combines business chatbot functionality with generative AI capabilities to enhance the guest experience and help brands exceed customer expectations. Owner 360 streamlines the full lifecycle of the franchise owner experience, from the initial application through property management and hotel operations.

“We’re excited to be at HITEC this year,” said CapTech principal Christine Misleh. “CapTech is proud of the solutions we’ve developed and the partnerships we’ve formed with our hospitality clients. Our goal is to lead the industry in leveraging technology to create a more welcoming experience for all travelers.”

In addition, CapTech principal Brian Bischoff will join a panel discussion focused on how to leverage automation and AI in hospitality to increase productivity and better equip employees with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

With over 25 years of experience, CapTech partners with a diverse list of clients across the travel and hospitality industry to design inclusive, technology-powered experiences that boost customer satisfaction, engagement, and ultimately, brand loyalty. By leveraging CapTech's extensive knowledge of the hospitality sector, our offerings aim to set new standards for inclusivity, ensuring that every solution developed by CapTech is mindful of the diverse needs of the community it serves.

