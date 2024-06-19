Using and commissioning research in government

2. Explore your options for bringing in expertise

As a minister, there is a range of tools that allow you to draw on outside expertise. Advisory committees can provide advice in various ways. Some may be standing committees about a broadly defined policy area, while others may be set up on an ad hoc basis. They can perform a variety of functions – for example, the Net Zero Innovation Board provides strategic oversight of government’s energy innovation programmes. Committees are a useful way to bring together a range of perspectives on an issue, including from academia, industry and the third sector, and test your assumptions.

Some committees – such as the Migration Advisory Committee – may be more independent from government, with a secretariat and greater powers such as the ability to make direct recommendations. These tend to be advisory non-departmental public bodies, sponsored by your department. Such committees can act as a reliable institution for a policy area that requires consensus and a long-term evidence base. In cases where you seek a solution to a specific problem, you can appoint an external expert to lead a policy review. These studies of government policy, like the Dilnot commission into adult social care funding, can gather evidence through submissions and make recommendations.