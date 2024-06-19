Hippocrat and CUDIS Collaborate to Revolutionize Health Data Management and Monetization

NEW YORK, NY, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippocrat, a cooperative protocol for health data collection and utilization, has formed a strategic partnership with CUDIS, the innovative creator of the world's first AI-powered smart ring that rewards users for their wellness journey. This collaboration aims to find ways of revolutionizing the process individuals manage and monetize their health data, empowering them to take control of their personal information while contributing to the advancement of personalized healthcare.





CUDIS will seek to explore the potential of integrating Hippocrat's SDK technology which ensures the secure storage of health data collected by the device. This potential integration embodies the concept of Data Sovereignty, enabling users to maintain full control over their personal and health information. By potentially leveraging Hippocrat's secure data handling protocols, individuals can confidently share their data on a consent basis, knowing that their privacy is protected at all times.

CUDIS' AI-powered smart ring has already garnered substantial attention, with Stage 1 sales completely sold out, igniting a global movement in the DePIN sector. The introduction of the CUDIS Genesis Ring has reached over 300,000 people and attracted a vibrant community of over 20,000 members across 50+ countries, showcasing the growing demand for innovative solutions in the realm of personal health data.

By combining Hippocrat's expertise in secure data handling with CUDIS' revolutionary smart ring technology, the two parties are exploring data solutions which allow users to not only monitor and track their health metrics but also have the opportunity to monetize their data. The scope of this collaboration is to delve into an unprecedented level of control and potential for financial incentives will encourage individuals to actively engage in their wellness journey, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and more informed healthcare decisions.

As Stage 2 sales of the CUDIS smart ring are now live, individuals have the opportunity to be at the forefront of this transformative movement. By empowering individuals to take ownership of their health data and providing them with the tools to securely share and monetize it, this partnership is set to potentially revolutionize the way we approach personal health and wellness.

