Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Size 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is more prevalent in females.

• Estimates that 1.5 million Americans, and at least five million people worldwide, have a form of lupus and systemic lupus accounts for approximately 70% of all cases. Ninety percent (90%) of people living with lupus are women, and most people with lupus develop the disease between the ages of 15–44.

• The leading Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies working in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen, UCB Pharma/Biogen, Immupharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Xencor, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene), Resolve Therapeutics, Genentech (Roche), Pfizer, and others.

• Promising Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include LY3471851, Lupuzor, BIIB059, Dapirolizumab pegol, Gazyva, Cenerimod, and others.

• March 2024: AstraZeneca announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Medi-546. The purpose of this study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of SC antifrolumab in adult patients with moderate -to-severe SLE despite receiving standard therapy.

• March 2024: Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for ianalumab. The trial will evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability of ianalumab compared to placebo, given as monthly subcutaneous (s.c.) injection on top of standard-of-care (SoC) treatment in participants with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Size

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Systemic lupus erythematous, referred to as SLE is a chronic (long-term) disease that causes systemic inflammation which affects multiple organs. In addition to affecting the skin and joints, it can affect other organs in the body such as the kidneys, the tissue lining the lungs (pleura), heart (pericardium), and brain. Many patients experience fatigue, weight loss, and fever.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Prevalence

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment include NSAIDs and antimalarial agents, which are the first-line therapies formild SLE. In addition, glucocorticoids and cytotoxic or immunosuppressive agents—such as azathioprine, mycophenolatemofetil, cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, and methotrexate —are used for SLE with organ involvement. The current market possesses two approved products, Benlysta (belimumab) and Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia).

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the SLE market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the market. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2022–2032. Few major key players of the emerging therapy market of SLE includes ImmuPharma, Eli Lilly, BMS/Celgene, Idorsia, Biogen, Roche, etc.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapy Assessment

Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of SLE. Owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Immu Pharma, Eli Lilly, BMS/Celgene, Biogen, UCB Pharma, Roche, Idorsia, Resolve and others, the SLE market is expected to witness a significant positive shift in the forecast period of 2023-2032.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Drugs Uptake

Lupuzor (also known as regiremod; IPP-201101), being developed by ImmuPharma, is a 21- mer linear peptide fragment analog. It has a novel mechanism of action aimed at modulating the body’s immune system so that it does not attack healthy cells and avoids causing adverse side effects. The unique mechanism of action involves modulating the activation of auto-reactive T-cells. This targeted approach marks a paradigm shift in treating autoimmune diseases. ImmuPharma has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SLE. Lupuzor demonstrated a superior response rate over placebo (61.5% vs 47.3%). ImmuPharma and US Avion Pharmaceuticals signed exclusive license and development agreement for Lupuzor to fund a new ‘optimized’ international Phase III trial which is expected to start by 2022. Avion Pharmaceuticals has the exclusive rights for the commercialization of Lupuzor in the US. ImmuPharma retains all the rights to commercialize Lupuzor outside of the US.

Dapirolizumab pegol, developed by UCB Pharma and their partner Biogen. It is an investigational humanized anti-CD40L antibody fragment that acts by preventing the interaction between CD40L on T-cells with CD40 on antigen-presenting cells through interactions with its receptor-CD40. The drug failed to meet its primary endpoint in the Phase II trial. However, the company continued the development of dapirolizumab pegol. The product is currently being developed jointly by UCB and Biogen to treat SLE in a Phase III trial. The topline results are expected in H1 2024.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen, UCB Pharma/Biogen, Immupharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Xencor, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene), Resolve Therapeutics, Genentech (Roche), Pfizer, and others.

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies- LY3471851, Lupuzor, BIIB059, Dapirolizumab pegol, Gazyva, Cenerimod, and others.

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers and Barriers

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

4. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment

11. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Marketed Products

12. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapies

13. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views

18. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers

19. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight