KEVIN MAKES SENSE MEDIA NAMED 2024 TELLY AWARD WINNER FOR VIDEO PRODUCTION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach, Virginia video production and branding agency Kevin Makes Sense Media, has been named 'Best Promotional Video in Technology & Electronics' in the record breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year’s winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA). PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, TelevisaUnivison and more.
The agency received the award for the video “Your Data Is Under Siege" produced for Virginia Beach, Virginia based OptaFi. "The very fact that they chose to work with us on this video project to coincide with the launch of their new company was exciting enough.", said the agency CEO Kevin Neff. "But to then be recognized not only for this award, but also for the awareness it has helped to bring OptaFi is truly gratifying."
“We are thrilled that the video we collaborated with Kevin Makes Sense Media to produce has been named a Telly Awards winner. It truly was a collaborative effort with Kevin and his team in bringing brilliant creativity to the table and distilling OptaFi’s experience and vision.” says OptaFi CEO Scott Mayo.
About The Telly Awards - The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD- Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.
About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning video production, creative, and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients. Learn more: https://kevinmakessense.com/
