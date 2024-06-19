Carden Memorial School Celebrates 55 Years of Helping Students Reach Their Full Potential

Salt Lake City, Utah – Carden Memorial School, a non-denominational Christian private school in Salt Lake City, Utah, is thrilled to announce its celebration of inspiring and helping students reach their full potential for 55 years.

Educating children from junior kindergarten through eighth grade, Carden Memorial School has become renowned within Utah for providing students with a traditional education that is dedicated to helping them develop a strong moral character while understanding the importance of hard work, perseverance, and determination.

For 55 years, the private school has earned an impressive reputation for academic excellence through the prioritization of small class sizes, a calm environment, and highly-trained teachers who provide individualized reading, language arts, and math lessons based on student needs. This approach empowers students to take pride in doing their personal best, work to master every subject, and become independent thinkers and contributing citizens.

“At Carden, we believe in honoring and preserving childhood; we believe that who children are is as vital as what they know; and we believe success is possible for each child,” said a spokesperson for Carden Memorial School. “We have over 50 years of experience in helping children pursue academic excellence and develop strong character in a joyful learning environment.”

The majority of students take advanced math, writing, grammar, literature, and history in high school, with hundreds of graduates enrolling in honors and AP classes and receiving college scholarships. This culture of success at Carden Memorial School is highlighted in many graduates going on to serve Christian missions and provide humanitarian services throughout the world.

Other significant achievements attained by former students of the Christian School include Matthew Jordan, a National Merit finalist, Jake Thaller, who joined the military, and Emma Neff, a member of the BYU women’s soccer team.

Emma said, “My experiences at Carden prepared me for an academically rigorous college experience, but also for life! At Carden, I learned the value of hard work, curiosity, and kindness. In safe spaces, I was encouraged to try new things, to think for myself, and to persevere. As a Division 1 Athlete at an academically rigorous university, these experiences and lessons have been invaluable to me. I look back at my time at Carden so fondly and am grateful to have had such a safe place to learn in my formative years.”

Through a classical education, Carden Memorial School students experience joy – the joy of childhood, the joy of wonder and beauty, and the joy of individual creativity. The Utah private school invites parents of prospective students interested in learning more or would like to request a tour of the school to fill out the contact form on its website today.

Established in 1969, Carden Memorial School is a non-denominational Christian private school in Salt Lake City, Utah. Focusing on the teaching philosophy and methods of Mae Carden, a great 20th-century educator, Carden Memorial School provides students with a classical education that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and moral habits to lead productive, happy lives in the service of others.

