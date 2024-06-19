Del Coronado Apartments Announce New Selection of Apartments in San Jose

San Jose, CA – Del Coronado Apartments, a popular apartment complex run by leading property management experts MJM Properties, is excited to announce its new selection of apartments in San Jose, California.

Including large studio flats to 1 bedroom apartments san jose, Del Coronado Apartments’ new selection offers competitively priced accommodation with access to a pool and playground area for families, as well as assigned parking, storage lockers, fridges, A/C, and heating.

The beautiful new range of apartments is located near several schools and public transportation, along with offering tenants access to 24/7 on-site management and maintenance. Additionally, with the benefit of 24/7 security to ensure safety for tenants and entrance to a convenient online portal to streamline the rent payment process, Del Coronado Apartments is committed to leveraging its expertise and knowledge to offer families and individuals not only an exceptional new home but also an enjoyable rental experience.

“From ensuring properties are well-maintained to providing ongoing support to renters, we work hard to make sure that residents benefit as much as possible from our care and attention,” said a spokesperson for del coronado apartments. “If you are in the market for a rental, please explore our available rentals section and let us know if you see something that you like.”

Del Coronado Apartments encourages prospective tenants searching for their next apartment to browse its extensive selection via its website, where they can also start the application process today.

About Del Coronado Apartments

Del Coronado Apartments is a popular apartment complex in San Jose, California, run by leading property management experts MJM Properties, which has been the go-to resource for quality apartment rentals for over 40 years. Members of the California Apartment Association and with an experienced and knowledgeable management team dedicated to adhering to the best Rental Rights and Tenant-Landlord practices, Del Coronado Apartments and MJM Properties are renowned for helping families find their perfect homes.

More Information

To learn more about Del Coronado Apartments and its new selection of apartments in San Jose, California, please visit the website at https://www.mjmlanddev.com/del-coronado-map.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/del-coronado-apartments-announce-new-selection-of-apartments-in-san-jose/

About Del Coronado Apartments

With over 40 years of experience, we have seen it all and know how to handle ourselves in any situation. As a member of the Tri-County Apartment Association, now the California Apartment Association, our management staff are highly experienced and knowledgeable in Rental Rights and Tenant-Landlord practices.

Contact Del Coronado Apartments

5255 Camden Ave

San Jose

CA 95124

United States

(669) 268-3467

Website: https://www.mjmlanddev.com/del-coronado-map