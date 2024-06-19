North Carolina Emergency Management Announces Grant Recipients for the 2024 Capacity Building Competitive Grant (CBCG)

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has announced the recipients of the 2024 Capacity Building Competitive Grant Program (CBCG). The CBCG Program was authorized by the North Carolina General Assembly for FY24 in the amount of $1,925,578 with the purpose to provide funding for building local emergency management capabilities, closing preparedness, response, or recovery gaps, and to assist local emergency management agencies across the state with building capacity to effectively respond to all-hazards.

To be eligible for this grant program, Counties must have a population of 230,000 or fewer, based on the 2021 Certified County Population Estimates from the State Demographer, housed in the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management.

The target priorities of the 2024 CBCG Program are:

Increasing local mass care and human services capacity.

Preparedness initiatives.

Improving incident management/coordination capacity.

Improving Emergency Operations Center capabilities, to include technology initiatives for continuity of operations purposes.

Resiliency initiatives.

Other targeted projects as identified by a local or regional Threat Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (THIRA).

“I would like to thank all of the applicants for taking the time to submit projects that will increase local capacity and ultimately build more resilient communities” said NCEM Director Will Ray. “North Carolina is fortunate to have such dedicated local emergency managers that always seek opportunities to build capacity to effectively respond and recover to any threat or hazard.”

Grant Recipients: