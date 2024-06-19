Larky Announces Inaugural nudgie Awards Nominations
Celebrating Excellence in Push Notification Campaigns on the Larky nudge® PlatformANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader in account holder engagement technology, is excited to announce the nominations for the first-ever nudgie Awards. The nudgies aim to recognize and celebrate the most innovative and impactful push notification campaigns on the Larky nudge® platform, highlighting the creativity and effectiveness of financial institutions in proactively engaging their account holders.
The nudgie Awards feature a variety of categories that showcase the best in digital communication strategies, including:
● Best Original nudge Campaign
● Most Creative Call to Action
● Outstanding Use of emoji in a CD Promotion
● Most Innovative Use of Geolocation in a Campaign
● Exceptional Community Engagement nudge
● Most Attention-grabbing Fraud Alert
The objective of the nudgie Awards is to recognize innovative, forward thinking financial institutions by showcasing successful use cases, ease of use, and the effectiveness of the Larky nudge® platform.
"We're thrilled to see how our clients have leveraged the Larky platform to drive meaningful engagement and achieve remarkable results," said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. "The nudgie Awards are our way of recognizing and celebrating their creativity, innovation, and dedication to enhancing member communication."
The nomination process began in early May, with a handpicked selection of outstanding nudges from Larky’s clients.
"Fort Community Credit Union is honored to be nominated for multiple nudgie Awards," said Jeffery Anderson, Director of Marketing, at Fort Community Credit Union. "Our team has worked hard to create engaging and effective push notification campaigns, and this recognition is a testament to their dedication and creativity. Recently, we used Larky to boost our annual meeting registration and we had our highest attendance in decades. We’re looking forward to how Larky can assist us in future campaigns as well."
Larky invites all nominated institutions to join in the celebration and share their success stories. Winners will be announced on July 9th, 2024, and will receive an exclusive prize that highlights their achievements.
For more information about the nudgie Awards and to see the full list of nominees, visit our Linkedin page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/larky/.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn.
Jamie Reoch
Larky
+1 248-346-6248
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn