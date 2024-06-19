IFJ London: NUJ welcomes global journalists unions

The union is proud to host the International Federation of Journalists ahead of a series of meetings this week.

IFJ representatives from across the world are meeting in London for their Annual General Meeting and events including a reception in the House of Lords this week.

Extending a warm welcome to attendees at offices of the International Transport Workers’ Federation, Dominique Pradalié, IFJ president, reflected on the killings of journalists this year noting 128 media workers had been murdered to-date. More than 100 of these deaths were of journalists in Gaza including those deliberately targeted and worldwide, 427 journalists remain imprisoned.

Describing the current climate, Pradalié stated there is currently “a war on journalists” with threats including the use of spyware and impunity enjoyed by several countries. Considering the safety of journalists covering environmental issues, she stated 44 had been killed because of their work on the subject, 10 of these journalists from India.

She said:

“We need to keep working on the international convention on the safety of journalists and we need concrete progress to be made this year. If the world can accept that hundreds of journalists can die, this will be the end of journalism. People won’t be willing to take that risk.”

On 18 June, IFJ representatives held a protest at Belmarsh prison, opposing the United States' efforts to extradite Julian Assange. Pradalié stressed the need to keep talking about his persecution, raising awareness about its impact on journalism.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary addressed representatives with a reminder that “journalism is under attack on all sides on every continent.” Referencing the war in Gaza, he said it reminded all that journalism is essential because it tells the world a story. Bellanger thanked Nasser Abu Baker, Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate president for the work of his union. He also updated colleagues on IFJ campaigns in Palestine organising fundraising to the IFJ Safety Fund, essential for the provision of emergency safety equipment.

A Media solidarity centre in Khan Younis has been established, supporting journalists to continue their work and plans are underway with UNESCO for a second center in the North West of Rafah.

Bellnager reminded attendees of swift action by the IFJ following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where generators and bulletproof clothing was among urgent equipment provided to journalists. A total of seven solidarity centres have been established thus far and the IFJ and UNESCO have sent almost €800,000 to assist journalists in Ukraine.

Closing his speech, Bellanger spoke on behalf of 600,000 members and the IFJ, reaffirming a committment to continue work with unions to protect journalists and journalism.

Follow the day's events on X using #IFJLondon

