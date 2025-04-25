DM2025: organisation

Motions on the climate crisis and branch organisation featured in this debate.

A motion by the Netherlands Branch called for a survey of branches to ascertain the extent of hybrid working and associated costs. The motion highlighted that whilst in-person meetings worked in some circumstances online or hybrid meetings are ‘vital for the operation of branches which have no single industry focus.’ Delegates passed the motion.

Motion 34 by Birmingham & Coventry Branch amended by the Continental European Council recognised the importance of branch organisation including in areas such as Continental Europe where there are no chapels, or areas with predominantly freelance membership. Delegates speaking to the motion referenced low attendance in some cases but stressed efforts were underway to change this. Andy Walker from Newcastle Branch, first time delegate, speaking against the motion recognised it was good membership engagement was being discussed at DM. Tony Sheldon speaking on behalf of the NEC, urged delegates to support the motion. The motion was carried.

Katie Hall. © Jess Hurd

Delegates heard from Katie Hall speaking to motion 35 calling on the NEC to amend the rules, resulting in branches being required to convene an ordinary meeting at least every other month. The motion from Leeds & West Yorkshire Branch amended by Book Branch raised that for some working members the frequency of monthly meetings on committees may make joining one less appealing or impractical. The motion was passed by delegates.

A motion tabled by Book Branch noted the continuing climate crisis and called on DM to commit to continue supporting the right of members to free speech supporting fossil fuel divestment or sustainability initiatives. Tim Dawson, seconding the motion, said the union needed to engage in the process to ensure we don’t cost our members’ jobs but do find ways to save the planet.

© Jess Hurd

Return to listing