Introducing liftkit digital: Your partner in elevated digital marketing and accelerating customer engagement
The Agency Builder announces the launch of a new agencyMINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agency Builder — which enables entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and redefine their digital marketing capabilities — is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest agency: liftkit digital.
liftkit digital, powered by InterActive Circle, a leader in digital marketing, was formed to tackle marketer’s biggest challenges and reimagine what it means to have an online presence in today’s digital-first world.
Whether high-converting websites, powerful SEO strategies, or social media management, liftkit digital provides solutions that are customized to align with business goals and never one size fits all.
Ryan Benson, Co-Founder of liftkit digital, brings more than two decades of experience in multichannel marketing strategy and sees an opportunity in the marketplace for a more tailored, full-service approach.
He’s held executive positions in media, advertising, healthcare, and global product organizations and has successfully led high-impact, integrated go-to-market strategies across brand, creative, paid and owned channels, customer experience, content, and sponsorships.
“At liftkit digital, we understand that digital marketing is a dynamic and ever-changing landscape,” says Benson. “Fueled by our team of specialists and close partnership with InterActive Circle, we’re poised to stay on top of trends, simplify the complex, and create winning strategies custom-made to our client’s goals. The future is very bright.”
Key Services and Capabilities:
Website Development and Design: Champions of purposeful design, balancing aesthetics and functionality, to advance goals and ensure seamless user experience across platforms.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Enhance online visibility and drive organic traffic with tailored SEO strategies. Hosting, maintenance, and optimizing complex e-commerce sites as well as basic small business sites and provide continuous monitoring to keep businesses informed of performance and ROI.
Social Media Management: Delivering masterful paid and organic social media strategies that allow businesses to connect with audiences on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as owned channels.
Paid Digital Marketing: Implementing targeted digital media advertising services that align with business goals, including paid search, programmatic display, email marketing and more.
Executive Visibility: End-to-end service enhances leadership presence and brand reputation through strategic social media engagement. It includes tailored LinkedIn profile optimization, competitor analysis, custom content development, and ongoing LinkedIn content management - ensuring executives regularly and effectively communicate and connect with stakeholders, boosting credibility and company image.
"Ryan and liftkit digital are a fantastic addition to The Agency Builder's family of agencies. His experience combined with a vast network of marketing professionals make him an ideal partner.” - Shane Dunn, Founder & CEO of The Agency Builder
For more information about liftkit digital, InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder, please visit www.liftkitdigital.com, www.iacircle.com and www.theagencybuilder.com.
About The Agency Builder:
The Agency Builder is a revolutionary platform that simplifies the process of starting and scaling digital marketing agencies. By providing a comprehensive suite of business development tools and operational systems, The Agency Builder enables entrepreneurs to efficiently launch and manage successful agencies, empowering them to achieve their business goals.
About InterActive Circle:
InterActive Circle is a leading digital marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the digital landscape. With a comprehensive range of services including website development, SEO, paid digital marketing, social media management, email marketing, and more, InterActive Circle empowers clients to achieve sustainable growth and success.
Ryan Benson
liftkit digital
+1 612-439-8505
ryan@liftkitdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn