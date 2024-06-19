Hustle & Hope® and Afro Unicorn® Launch Unique, Divine, and Magical 2-in-1 Greeting Cards
Being part of the Afro Unicorn franchise is so surreal, as a Black female-owned business. Here's to little girls seeing themselves on screen, books, shirts, toys, and, of course, greeting cards.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It seems fitting to announce on Juneteenth that Hustle & Hope and Afro Unicorn have teamed up to bring unique, divine, and magical 2-in-1 greeting cards. Afro Unicorn® founder and CEO April Showers proudly celebrates the expansion of the fastest-growing lifestyle brand into the global stationery products market, an industry anticipated to reach US$34.7 Billion by 2030.
— Ashley Sutton
The exceptional greeting cards are designed for everyone and celebrate every occasion from birthdays to affirmations also known as uplifting “Afro-mations” in Afro Unicorn’s ever-expanding world of Afronia. Especially delightful for little girls, these 2-in-1 cards that include sayings such as “You are Made of Magic” and “Strike a Pose - It’s Your Birthday” not only spotlight memorable moments but also inspire fun and creativity with a bonus activity pack filled with coloring pages and a puzzle included with every card.
As part of the collaboration’s distinct origin story, Ms. Showers connected with Hustle & Hope® founder Ashley Sutton last December when the two entrepreneurs served as panelists during Sistahbiz “Goal Digger Business Bootcamp.”
A lover of stationery and consumer product professional, Ms. Sutton's goal was to channel her career experiences into a product with purpose. Growing up, her parents always gave her beautiful greeting cards as a way to express their sentiment whether celebrating a special occasion or just to put a smile on their daughter’s face.
Ms. Sutton says: "I'm in such a full-circle moment with Afro Unicorn, because I knew about the brand before I met April, and the fact that Hustle & Hope greeting cards is now a part of this incredible franchise is so surreal, as both a Black-owned and woman-owned business. Here's to little girls seeing themselves on screen, in books, on shirts, in toys, and of course, in greeting cards."
Perfect for birthdays, encouraging notes, or just because, Afro Unicorn® Greeting Cards are the perfect way to bring a smile to a little one’s face.
Ms. Showers says “Bringing Afro Unicorn to Ms. Sutton’s extraordinary stationery company will positively impact a new generation of young girls and we are excited to collaborate in this expansive category that brings delight and purpose to everyone who experiences it.”
To purchase a unique, divine and magical greeting card, visit Hustle & Hope’s Afro Unicorn Greeting Card Shop.
About Hustle & Hope
Hustle & Hope® is creating purpose beyond the paper with every gift we make, to inspire your mindset, spirit, and career; for every moment in life.
As a lover of stationery and consumer product professional, founder Ashley Sutton's goal was to channel her career experiences into a product with purpose. Hustle & Hope is a certified minority and woman-owned business, which now has retail placement at all 240 World Market stores across the US, HomeGoods, Amazon, and over 40 other shops.
Ashley is an alum of the Target Accelerators program, named one of Ally Bank’s women entrepreneurs Daring to Disrupt, a Black Entrepreneur’s Day grant recipient, has been featured on ABC News, Glamour Magazine, Katie Couric Media, Essence and more.
About Afro Unicorn
Afro Unicorn® is a fully-licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn®, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.
To learn more about Afro Unicorn® and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit Afro Unicorn® or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Subscribe to Afro Unicorn’s YouTube Channel to enjoy a brand-new Afro Unicorn Kids Show featuring Nori, Ms. April, and friends. Let the adventure begin!
As part of its indelible social impact initiative, the Afro Unicorn Foundation, is committed to championing young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow.
About April Showers
April Showers is the trailblazing Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn®, the first Black woman to launch a licensed character brand in 40,000+ retail stores with 25 product categories. Afro Unicorn amplifies representation and inspires empowerment, reminding women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.
To learn more about April Showers, please follow her on her Instagram and LinkedIn.
