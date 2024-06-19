Keith Altman Noted Title IX Attorney Asked to Teach Continuing Legal Education Course
Keith Altman teaches a CLE course on Title IX where he reviews the current rules and talks about the potential changes.
Title IX law is critical in ensuring educational environments are safe and equitable for all students.”UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith Altman, a distinguished attorney known for his expertise in Title IX law, was invited to lead an upcoming Continuing Legal Education (CLE) course titled “The Evolution of Title IX and the Changing Landscape Moving Forward.” The course took place on June 3, 2024, in association with the Federal Bar Association. It was an invaluable opportunity for legal professionals to deepen their understanding of Title IX issues.
— Keith Altman
Keith Altman has built a formidable reputation in the field of Title IX, representing clients in complex cases involving sex discrimination, harassment, and assault in educational institutions. Their work has not only influenced individual case outcomes but has also contributed to broader legal interpretations and applications of Title IX across various jurisdictions.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with fellow legal professionals,” said Altman. “Title IX law is critical in ensuring educational environments are safe and equitable for all students. This CLE course will equip attorneys with the latest legal strategies and practical insights necessary to navigate this complex and evolving field.”
Key topics included the History of Title IX, K-12 vs College Title IX, New Regulations, and Case Studies. The course was designed for attorneys at all levels of experience who wish to enhance their practice in Title IX law. Participants will gain valuable CLE credits while learning from one of the foremost authorities in the field.
Keith is a partner and Founder at K Altman Law and has been nationally recognized as a leading Title IX lawyer, known for his work in civil rights and education law. The firm has been a vocal advocate for student rights and was proud to have been selected to provide this training session around Title IX. He is admitted to federal courts in California, Michigan, and Maryland, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.
Mr. Altman is a member of the Sedona Conference, Working Group 1 (electronic discovery). He is the co-chair and founder of the American Association of Justice Electronic Discovery Litigation Group. He has appeared before the US Supreme Court regarding terrorism and social media, and the Federal Rules Committee on many relevant issues pertaining to the Federal Bar Association. Mr. Altman is a forensic data analysis expert with experience in pharmacovigilance and safety surveillance in the United States and Canada.
For more information about the CLE course or K Altman Law, please visit our website at www.kaltmanlaw.com or check out our podcast, “The Legally Blind Justice Podcast,” available anywhere you get your podcast.
K Altman Law is a leading law firm specializing in education law, complex litigation, and civil rights law. The firm is committed to providing exceptional legal representation and advocacy and is dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and institutions and ensuring justice and equality under the law.
Keith Altman
K Altman Law
+1 516-715-5785
kalonline@kaltmanlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube