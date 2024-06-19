Comparative Study of Leading Telecom Equipment

Telecom Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecom equipment market, encompassing hardware and devices vital for telecommunications networks, has shown robust growth in recent years. Starting from $591.2 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $636.86 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth trajectory is fueled by the widespread adoption of wireless communication, the surge in smartphone users, and the expansion of smart infrastructure globally.

Rising Demand for Advanced Telecom Equipment Drives Market Growth

The increasing need for cutting-edge wireless telecom equipment and network infrastructure is a significant driver propelling the telecom equipment market. With rising interest in 5G technology and IoT-based applications, alongside the continuous growth of mobile telecommunications businesses, the market is expected to expand to $813.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is further bolstered by innovations in internet infrastructure and the deployment of 5G networks.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Samsung Electronics, Verizon Communications, and Huawei Technologies focus on technological innovation to enhance network capabilities. For example, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recently launched a software toolkit designed to optimize 5G standalone networks, catering to high-performance applications like mobile cloud gaming and remote-controlled machines.

Market Segments

• Type: Network Communication Equipment, Mobile Communication Device, Optical Communication Equipment

• Component: Hardware, Software

• Technology: 2G And 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

• Infrastructure: Wired, Wireless

• End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Military And Defense, Consumer Electronics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the telecom equipment market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities can be found in the comprehensive report.

Telecom Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Telecom Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on telecom equipment market size, telecom equipment market drivers and trends, telecom equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The telecom equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

