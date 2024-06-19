Deodorants: Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis

Deodorants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Deodorants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deodorants market, valued at $25.75 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $27.41 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as changing social norms, effective marketing strategies, rising disposable incomes, and increased urbanization. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $35.45 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by the rising demand for natural and sustainable products, enhanced personal hygiene awareness, and advancements in product formulations and packaging.

Rising Demand for Personal Grooming Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for personal grooming products, aimed at enhancing appearance and maintaining hygiene, is a key driver for the deodorants market. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing self-care in their daily routines, boosting the adoption of deodorants to manage body odor effectively. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, personal care spending saw significant increases in recent years, underscoring the growing consumer interest in grooming products.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players like L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever PLC are focusing on developing skin-friendly formulas and advanced antiperspirant technologies. For instance, Degree's Advanced Antiperspirant, featuring 72-hour microtechnology, highlights innovation in sweat and odor protection, meeting consumer demand for long-lasting efficacy.

Segments:

• Product: Spray, Roll-On, Cream, Other Product

• Packaging Material: Metal, Plastic, Other Packaging Material

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channel

• End-User: Men, Women, Other End User

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Europe held the largest share of the deodorants market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and product penetration. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Deodorants Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Deodorants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on deodorants market size, deodorants market drivers and trends, deodorants market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The deodorants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

