Online Bookshop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau offers special summer promotion 20% discount on all publications and offer of “Iec Long Firecrackers Factory” bookmarks

MACAU, June 19 - In order to encourage students to make good use of their spare time during the summer holidays, acquire knowledge and enrich their lives through reading, the Online Bookshop launched by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) launches a special summer promotion from 1 to 31 July. Readers may enjoy 20% discount on all books on the website, and may receive a set of “Iec Long Firecrackers Factory” bookmarks. The public is welcome to purchase their favourite publications.

In addition to a 20% discount on all books on the website, including new books such as School curriculum and educational reform in Macao: From the perspective of cultural inheritance since the 19th century, Livro do Desassossego, Relations - Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries and Candida Höfer - Epic Gaze, readers may receive an exquisite set of “Iec Long Firecrackers Factory” bookmarks for any book purchase on the Online Bookshop (by each transaction) during the promotion period in summer. The gifts are available while stocks last.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Bookshop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. Readers can place orders on the website, make electronic payments, and request delivery through the Express Mail Service (EMS) or pick up their books at the libraries under the auspices of IC.

For more information, please visit the Online Bookshop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no 8399 6220 during office hours or send an email to publications@icm.gov.mo.