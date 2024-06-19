Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Attends the First "Global Insights into Chinese Enterprises" Series Event in 2024

From June 12 to 15, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the first "Global Insights into Chinese Enterprises" Series Event in 2024 in Shanghai. Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong attended the closing ceremony and delivered a speech, with responsible officials from the Shanghai Municipal Government, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) also in attendance. A total of more than 40 people, including 10 ambassadors, 8 consuls general and other senior diplomats from 28 countries, attended the event.

Sun Weidong said in his speech that China always adheres to innovation-driven development, firmly pursues the opening-up strategy of win-win cooperation, and continues to promote in-depth and solid progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. China is ready to share the dividends and opportunities brought by Chinese modernization with other countries, and promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. He expressed the hope that all diplomatic envoys to China will actively promote exchanges and cooperation between their countries and China, expand cooperation opportunities, strengthen the synergy of industries, and achieve common development.

The diplomatic envoys visited COMAC, CSSC, Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center, and some science and technology companies, and attended the Shanghai Industrial Cooperation Forum themed "Innovative Empowerment by China, Smart Manufacture for World". The diplomatic envoys said that through this visit, they have personally experienced China's new achievements in high-quality development and high-standard opening-up, and witnessed the successful practice of Chinese modernization. They expressed their willingness to be an active bridge to deepen cooperation in equipment manufacturing, connectivity and other fields with China, and work together towards modernization.