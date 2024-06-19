Creatio Recognized in Innovation Watch Assessment for GenAI Applications in Software Development Report by Everest Group
The assessment evaluates 14 leading gen AI solution providers that address software development use casesBOSTON, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its inclusion in the Everest Group Innovation Watch Assessment for Generative AI Applications in Software Development. The report assesses 14 leading providers of gen AI solutions that can assist enterprises to enhance user experience, increase productivity, and speed up solution development. Creatio was recognized as an Influencer by the Everest Group.
Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. The organization’s expertise and tenacious research are focused on technology, business processes, and engineering. The researcher’s focus is to guide readers through today’s market challenges by providing precise and action-oriented guidance.
The evaluated product, Creatio Copilot, is an integral part of the Creatio platform, augmenting all Creatio products with the power of GenAI and no-code. It is a centralized workspace that empowers no-code creators to access and develop AI models, deploy new use cases, and modify existing ones on the fly. Utilizing Creatio Studio's no-code tools, it offers GenAI assistance throughout the development process, including application generation from narratives, real-time business process design, generation of UI based on textual description and many more. With the Creatio Copilot Studio, no-code creators will be able to design their own use cases in any industry.
Creatio products include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
The full Innovation Watch Assessment for Generative AI Applications in Software Development report is available here.
