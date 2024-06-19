Delivery Robots Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $2.29 Billion by 2028

Delivery Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Delivery Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The delivery robots market, also known as autonomous delivery robots or delivery drones, is witnessing exponential growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various industries. From $0.50 billion in 2023, the market is expected to grow to $0.68 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0%. It will grow to $2.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand in retail, logistics improvements, and expansions in hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Rising Demand in E-commerce and Online Food Industries

The surge in e-commerce and online food industries is a significant driver for the delivery robots market. With digitalization and changing consumer preferences towards convenience, these industries utilize delivery robots to optimize last-mile delivery, reduce costs, and meet customer expectations for fast, efficient service. In 2023, e-commerce sales in the USA alone reached $1,118.7 billion, underlining the market's substantial growth potential.

Explore the global delivery robots market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15156&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Amazon Robotics are at the forefront, focusing on developing autonomous delivery robots capable of efficient route planning and dynamic environment adaptation. Innovations such as Servi by Bear Robotics Inc., equipped with AI and lidar sensors, highlight advancements in autonomous technology for enhanced operational efficiency.

Segments of the Delivery Robots Market

• Component: Hardware, Software

• Number Of Wheels: 2-Wheel Robots, 3-Wheel Robots, 4-Wheel Robots, 6-Wheel Robots

• Speed Limit: Up to 3 Kph, Higher than 3 Kph up to 6 Kph, Higher than 6 Kph

• Load Carrying Capacity: Up to 10 Kg, More than 10 Kg up to 50 Kg, More than 50 Kg

• End-Use: Food and Beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Postal Service, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the delivery robots market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are detailed in the comprehensive report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global delivery robots market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-robots-global-market-report

Delivery Robots Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Delivery Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on delivery robots market size, delivery robots market drivers and trends, delivery robots market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The delivery robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drone-services-global-market-report

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drones-global-market-report

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



AI in Industrial Machinery Market Report 2024