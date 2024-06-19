AffinIT Launches to Build and Strengthen Client IT Relationships
Just like a healthy marriage, a successful partnership with your IT provider is built on trust, communication, and mutual respect," said Darek Hahn, CEO of AffinIT.”CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AffinIT (AffinITmsp.com), a new managed service provider (MSP), proudly announces its formation, with a unique focus on fostering strong IT relationships. With a mission to prioritize trust, communication, and mutual respect, AffinIT aims to become an integral partner to businesses, ensuring their success through supportive and innovative IT solutions.
— Darek Hahn, CEO, AffinIT
The Importance of Strong IT Relationships
Many IT providers fail to genuinely understand and prioritize their clients' unique needs. AffinIT, prioritizes strong, supportive relationships that meet clients where they are to drive business success. The experienced professionals at AffinIT foster a client-centric environment characterized by strong connections, collaborative support, and a shared commitment to growth and innovation, made possible by multiple touch points and open communication. AffinIT aims to be an integral part of client teams, going beyond transactions to build lasting bonds.
"Just like a healthy marriage, a successful partnership with your IT provider is built on trust, communication, and mutual respect," said Darek Hahn, CEO of AffinIT. "We believe in shared ownership of the relationship, with both parties invested in mutual success. Our clients have multiple touch points with our team, ensuring they are never left in the dark and always feel connected. We challenge each other to grow, bringing fresh ideas and innovative solutions to the table."
Comprehensive IT Services
AffinIT offers a wide range of services, all infused with cybersecurity measures, including:
*Remote Help Desk
*Email Security and Back-Ups
*Awareness Training
*Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
*Repair Dispatch
*Device Encryption
*LAN and Wireless Management
*Firewall and Connection Monitoring
*Server Management
*Network Monitoring
*Cloud Migrations
*Network Upgrades
*Remote Workforce Management
Leadership
AffinIT is led by IT pioneer and MSP thought leader Darek Hahn. Darek helped accelerate VelocIT’s growth and acquisition by bringing IT leadership into conversations with clients seeking to improve and develop their businesses using IT as a catalyst. His extensive experience spans IT, production, purchasing/inventory control, facilities, project teams, and administration, alongside roles in sales and marketing leadership.
Darek's professional background includes navigating the dynamic start-up and VC environment, leveraging discipline from well-structured corporations to solve business problems while ensuring reliability, efficiency, and productivity. He has served on numerous town committees, most recently leading the formation of the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) of Cranbury Township, NJ, and holds a degree from San Diego State University.
About AffinIT
AffinIT is dedicated to providing exceptional IT services while fostering robust, nurturing partnerships with our clients. Our extensive array of offerings, seamlessly integrated with cutting-edge cybersecurity measures, empowers businesses to confidently depend on us for full-cycle solutions and unwavering support. With a team dedicated to your success and a leadership deeply rooted in the IT industry, AffinIT is here to help you thrive. Genuine Relationships Matter. AffinITmsp.com to learn more.
Joshua Irons
River Avenue Digital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn