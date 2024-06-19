Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Forecast 2034: FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals, Clinical Trials

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Size

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market

DELHI, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

• DelveInsight estimates nearly 0.2 million prevalent cases of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc), across the 7MM in 2023, with an expected increase by 2034.

• According to DelveInsight's analysis, the UK experienced the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) among the EU4 countries and the United Kingdom, with around 4 thousand cases in 2023. Following the UK, Italy had the next highest number of cases. DelveInsight projects a further increase in diagnosed SSc-ILD cases by 2034.

• Approximately 83% of the 64 thousand prevalent cases of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) in the 7MM are diagnosed in 2023. While this indicates improved awareness and diagnosis, a significant proportion of cases remain undiagnosed, signaling the need for enhanced screening and education efforts to bridge this gap in healthcare delivery.

• DelveInsight's analysis revealed that in 2023, there were over 10 thousand males and 37 thousand females diagnosed by SSc-ILD in the 7MM. This suggests a higher prevalence of SSc-ILD among females than in males.

• As per DelveInsight's analysis, the distribution of diagnosed Severity-specific SSc-ILD cases reveals a concerning trend, with nearly 30% categorized as severe, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the substantial burden of advanced disease and improve patient outcomes.

• DelveInsight's epidemiology model categorized diagnosed SSc-ILD cases among different age groups, 0-18 years, 18-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-64 years, and 65 and above years. The estimates indicates that highest cases were falling underage group 65 and above.

• The leading Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Companies working in the market include Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences Inc., Roche, Acceleron Pharma, Talaris Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, and others.

• Promising Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies in the various stages of development include Mycophenolate mofetilm, Cyclophosphamide, Pirfenidone (PFD), bosentan, Nintedanib, Belimumab, Microgynon, Tulisokibart, and others.

• May 2024:- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc- A Double Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of MK-7240/PRA023 in Subjects With Systemic Sclerosis Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD). The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and efficacy of tulisokibart in participants with SSc-ILD.

• May 2024:-Bristol-Myers Squibb- A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of BMS-986278 in Participants With Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of BMS-986278 in Participants with Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Share @ Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) manifests with fibrosis, vasculopathy, and inflammation, impacting various organs including the lungs. Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) are common pulmonary manifestations, often leading to breathing difficulties and decreased lung function. Systemic Sclerosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) involves a complex interplay of genetic, immune, and environmental factors in its pathogenesis, necessitating a multidimensional approach to understanding and treating the disease.

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology

• Total Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Prevalent Cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Learn more about Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease treatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @ Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Prevalence

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) management is evolving with increasing recognition of disease heterogeneity and the emergence of new treatment options. Early detection is crucial, given the diverse clinical manifestations and potential for rapid disease progression. While traditional immunosuppressants like cyclophosphamide and mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) remain fundamental, targeted biological and antifibrotic therapies such as OFEV (nintedanib) and ACTEMRA/ROACTEMRA (Tocilizumab) are gaining prominence for their ability to slow pulmonary function decline.

Despite recent FDA approvals, optimal therapeutic strategies remain uncertain, underscoring the need for personalized treatment approaches. MMF stands out as a first-line option, demonstrating efficacy in modulating both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary manifestations. Tocilizumab and nintedanib offer promising avenues for preserving lung function and mitigating disease progression, particularly in patients with limited extra-pulmonary involvement or those eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapy Assessment

Therapeutic options for Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) target inflammation, fibrosis, and disease progression to improve lung function and patient quality of life. Anticipated shifts in the SSc-ILD market dynamics are driven by rising global healthcare expenditure, with major players like GlaxoSmithKline, aTyr Pharma, Genentech, Inc., and others positioned to drive these transformations.

• BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

Benlysta (belimumab) is a B-lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) specific inhibitor that targets soluble BLyS, elevated in systemic autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN). By targeting B-cell-driven autoimmune processes, Benlysta may address the underlying immune dysregulation contributing to ILD progression in SSc patients, potentially offering a targeted therapeutic approach for this complex disease.

• Efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma

Efzofitimod represents a promising first-in-class biologic immunomodulator for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). By selectively targeting activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2 (NRP2), efzofitimod aims to resolve inflammation without immune suppression and potentially prevent fibrosis progression.

• RG6536 (Vixarelimab): Genentech

Vixarelimab (RG6536) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively targets OSMRβ, effectively inhibiting signaling of OSM and IL-31 while maintaining signaling through the LIFR pathway. Genentech Research and Early Development oversees vixarelimab, which was acquired through an in-licensing agreement with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. The Therapy is currently in Phase II for SSc-ILD.

To learn more about Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease treatment guidelines, visit @ Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market Landscape-

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

The Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease market outlook is driven by a multifaceted approach aiming to alleviate symptom burden while minimizing adverse events and maintaining normal activity levels. Guideline-based management emphasizes disease severity and the selection of appropriate medical therapies to control symptoms and mitigate exacerbation risks.

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Severe Asthmas.

Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Companies

Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences Inc., Roche, Acceleron Pharma, Talaris Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, and others.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease @ Drugs for Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-associated-interstitial-lung-disease-ssc-ild-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Companies- Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences Inc., Roche, Acceleron Pharma, Talaris Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, and others.

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies- Mycophenolate mofetilm, Cyclophosphamide, Pirfenidone (PFD), bosentan, Nintedanib, Belimumab, Microgynon, Tulisokibart, and others.

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

• Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Discover more about Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs in development @ Systemic Sclerosis Interstitial Lung Disease Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-associated-interstitial-lung-disease-ssc-ild-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Executive Summary

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD)

4. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD): Market Overview at a Glance

5. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD): Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) Treatment

11. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) Marketed Products

12. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) Emerging Therapies

13. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD): Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

16. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease KOL Views

18. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

19. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight