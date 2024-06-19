Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,352 in the last 365 days.

PowerDMARC Expands Its Global Presence with New Office in Muscat, Oman

PowerDMARC Expands Its Global Presence with New Office in Muscat, Oman

PowerDMARC opens its newest office in Muscat, Oman, complementing existing offices in Plano, Texas, and Yerevan, Armenia.

MUSCAT, OMAN, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Muscat, Oman. This expansion marks a significant milestone for PowerDMARC as it continues to strengthen its global footprint and expand its operations in the Middle East market, complementing its existing offices in Plano, Texas, and Yerevan, Armenia.

The newly opened office in Muscat, Oman will enable PowerDMARC to better and more efficiently serve its growing customer base in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. By establishing a local presence with the new office installation, PowerDMARC aims to provide enhanced support, faster response times, as well as tailored solutions for businesses in the region.

CEO of PowerDMARC, Maitham Al Lawati, expressed his excitement by stating, “We are grateful to have a growing customer base in the Middle East. To make the process more seamless for our clients and provide them with our enhanced support, we decided to open our third office in Muscat in addition to existing ones in the US and Armenia. This will allow us to work closely with our clients and partners in the MENA region, providing them with local time zone support and personalized services.”

PowerDMARC’s Oman office is located on the 4th floor of the Al Qarar Business Centre (Office: 403), in Al Bousher, Muscat. For more information please visit https://powerdmarc.com.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Zainab Al Lawati
PowerDMARC
+968 94411019
marketing@powerdmarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

What is DMARC?

You just read:

PowerDMARC Expands Its Global Presence with New Office in Muscat, Oman

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more