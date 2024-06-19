Smoking Cessation Market Size Report 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Smoking Cessation Market Size

Smoking Cessation Market

DELHI, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Smoking Cessation Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Smoking Cessation, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Smoking Cessation market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Smoking Cessation Market Report

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the smoking cessation market size was found to be USD 1.8 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

• As per DelveInsight analysts, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of smoking cessation in the 7MM was 50 million in 2022.

• The leading smoking cessation companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Chronic Airway Therapeutics, Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS), and others are developing novel smoking cessation drugs that can be available in the smoking cessation market in the coming years.

• Promising Smoking Cessation therapies include AXS-05, Cytisinicline, Nadolol (INV102), NFL-101, and others.

Smoking Cessation Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smokers

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smokers

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smoking Cessation

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Smokers

Smoking Cessation Treatment Market

Numerous effective methods support tobacco cessation, encompassing behavioral therapies and medications. Presently, there is a diverse range of 89 distinct products and services tailored for smoking cessation. Additionally, there are 12 smoking alternatives available, although they are not explicitly designed for cessation. FDA-approved pharmacotherapies consist of various forms of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) such as transdermal patches, gum, nasal spray, oral inhalers, and lozenges.

Smoking Cessation Drug Market

• Varenicline (Champix) and bupropion-SR (Zyban) have received approval for smoking cessation. Cytisine, available as a generic agent under the brands Tabex by Sopharma and Desmoxan by Aflofarm Pharma, has been utilized for smoking cessation, both with and without a prescription, primarily in Eastern Europe since the 1960s. In Japan, smoking cessation methods include varenicline (Champix), nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), and some off-label therapies. Notably, bupropion-SR is not authorized in Japan for smoking cessation.

Smoking Cessation Therapies and Companies

• AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

• Cytisinicline: Achieve Life Sciences

• Nadolol (INV102): Chronic Airway Therapeutics

• NFL-101: Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS)

Smoking Cessation Market Dynamics

The smoking cessation market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Emerging drugs with novel mechanisms of action are being developed in response to the rise in smoking cessation attempts among smokers. Large-scale collaborative studies, applying new methods, are anticipated to provide novel insights into disease mechanisms, driven by rising awareness of the health effects of smoking and various government initiatives.

Scope of the Smoking Cessation Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Smoking Cessation Companies- Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Chronic Airway Therapeutics, Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS), and others are developing novel smoking cessation drugs that can be available in the smoking cessation market in the coming years.

• Smoking Cessation therapies- AXS-05, Cytisinicline, Nadolol (INV102), NFL-101, and others.

• Smoking Cessation Market Dynamics: Smoking Cessation Market drivers and Smoking Cessation Market Barriers

• Smoking Cessation Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Smoking Cessation Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Smoking Cessation Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Smoking Cessation

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Smoking Cessation

4. Smoking Cessation: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Smoking Cessation: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Smoking Cessation Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Smoking Cessation Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Smoking Cessation Treatment

11. Smoking Cessation Marketed Products

12. Smoking Cessation Emerging Therapies

13. Smoking Cessation: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Smoking Cessation

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

