Rocketmakers Appoints C8 Consulting as UK PR Agency
Disruptive tech experts C8 Consulting appointed as Rocketmakers retained agency to provide public relations services in the UK.
We are at an exciting point in our brand journey, not only strengthening our communication with our audience but also engaging with organisations from enterprises to scale ups and start ups.”READING, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C8 Consulting, the disruptive-tech PR agency, announced today that it has been appointed by award-winning, innovative software development agency, Rocketmakers, to evolve its PR programme in the UK. The goal is to position Rocketmakers and its key spokespeople as experts at the centre of conversations around AI capabilities and how the company is enabling enterprise organisations to innovate, scale ups to undergo a digital transformation to scale their software and start up organisations to develop enterprise ready solutions.
Headquartered in Bath, Rocketmakers has more than eight prestigious awards under its belt this year alone. The company designs, develops and deploys innovative software projects that have a positive impact on thousands of users. C8 will work to raise brand awareness and boost Rocketmakers’ influence across a number of professional sectors, including SportsTech, HealthTech, FinTech, and GreenTech.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Rocketmakers as it expands its reach and strengthens its position in the tech industry. C8 Consulting brings a wealth of industry expertise, creativity, impressive PR strategies and strong relationships with global media to the table, making them the ideal partner to elevate Rocketmakers’ brand visibility and reputation.
Rocketmakers is focused on the development of bespoke software development, often incorporating AI technology that enables organisations across multiple, diverse sectors to innovate and bring meaningful change to thousands of users.
C8 works strategically with global businesses that are actively disrupting their sectors that are typically in hyper scale growth mode. For Rocketmakers, C8 will work to increase overall brand awareness, raise the profile of its versatile portfolio of products and boost Rocketmakers’ influence. Ultimately, C8 will deliver value that impacts the bottom line.
Paula Elliott, Managing Director of C8 Consulting states: “Rocketmakers is at the forefront of AI and technological innovation, collaborating with corporate enterprises, scale ups and start-ups, to create cutting edge solutions that transform industries and we’re delighted to be part of their journey.”
Rocketmakers’ Head of Marketing, Chloe Marshall, added: “We are at an exciting point in our brand journey, where we are not only strengthening our communication with our audience but also engaging with organisations from enterprises to scale ups and start ups. We are looking forward to working with the team at C8. Their passion for storytelling and commitment to results align perfectly with our values.”
About C8 Consulting
C8 Consulting is the disruptive-tech PR agency, passionate about telling our clients’ stories locally, nationally, and globally. Our services include Strategic PR, Content and Design Studio, Research Bureau, Social Media, and Measurement.
Continuously building unrivalled relationships with global media, journalists, analysts, key influencers, trade associations and legislative bodies, the C8 team creates edgy, invaluable, compelling campaigns that kick-start conversations, deliver complex messages to market, and make a difference to our clients’ bottom line.
As members of the PRCA we are deeply entrenched in the PR industry and driving growth and innovation. With a philanthropic approach, our founder Paula Elliott, is a firm believer in giving back and actively supports numerous charitable causes.
Discover more - www.c8consulting.co.uk
About Rocketmakers
Rocketmakers is an award-winning, innovative software development agency based in Bath, founded in 2007. The company helps large enterprise organisations to innovate fast and SMEs to build enterprise-quality software solutions.
Over the past 15 years, Rocketmakers has developed cutting-edge software for several household name brands such as O2, the BBC, Nectar, Zendesk, and Bank of America, as well as key sporting institutes such as UK Sport and the UK Sports Institute.
To learn more about Rocketmakers and its services, visit www.rocketmakers.com
