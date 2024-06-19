Sabeco enters Top 50 Best Listed Companies for a seventh consecutive year

VIETNAM, June 19 - HÀ NỘI — Sabeco has been listed in Forbes Vietnam’s Top 50 Best Listed Companies of 2024, marking its seventh consecutive inclusion.

The brewer retained its place with revenues of VNĐ30.4 trillion and a profit of VNĐ4.2 trillion, reaching 76 per cent and 74 per cent of the targetsp set at the 2023 shareholders' meeting, respectively.

As a company Sabeco focused on three key areas: Commercial Excellence, Supply Chain Efficiency and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives.

Adding to its commercial success Sabeco hosted many cultural and culinary events such as Đêm Sài Gòn, Vũng Tàu Beerfest, Chill Fest music festival, the 'Sao của mọi cuộc vui' music competition and the Tết campaign 'Đón Tết Rồng, Nhân bội lộc', all of which helped drive sales.

The Forbes Vietnam Top 50 Best Listed Companies 2024 was published on June 17. This 12th annual list reflects economic fluctuations, including a declining stock market and challenges in international fundraising. Defensive sectors and essential consumer goods rose due to a frozen real estate market and weakened domestic consumption. Petrolimex led in revenues, while Vietcombank topped in profit.

The evaluation required profitability in 2023 and a minimum revenue and market cap of VNĐ500 billion. Companies were scored on growth metrics from 2019-2023 and assessed for sustainable development. Data was supported by HCM City Securities Corporation (HSC) and finalised on May 30.Forbes Vietnam plans to hold the Top 50 Best Listed Companies award ceremony on August 22, at Gem Center in HCM City. — VNS