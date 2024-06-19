Innovative Approaches in Industrial Control For Process Automation Technologies

Industrial Control For Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial control for process automation market size is projected to expand from $34.53 billion in 2023 to $37.93 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for operational efficiency, the complexity of industrial processes, the need for real-time monitoring, a greater focus on safety, and rising labor costs. The market is anticipated to reach $55.76 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%, fueled by the adoption of IoT, edge computing, cybersecurity measures, digital twins, and autonomous systems.

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Propels Market Growth

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving the industrial control for process automation market forward. Cloud-based solutions, which are services or applications hosted via the Internet, offer scalability, cost-efficiency, and security. They enable organizations to benefit from remote accessibility, advanced analytics, integration with IoT technologies, and enhanced security and compliance. For instance, Eurostat reported that the adoption rate of cloud computing services among SMEs grew to 59% in 2023, up from 53% in 2021. This trend underscores the role of cloud solutions in advancing industrial automation.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global industrial control for process automation market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15392&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the industrial control for process automation market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Danaher Corporation, and Johnson Controls International plc, among others. These companies are focused on developing automation software solutions that enable remote monitoring and management of industrial processes.

For example, in December 2022, Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure Automation Expert, a software-centric industrial automation system. This system allows for automation software to be isolated from hardware, enhancing industrial automation processes with features like expanded libraries for segment functions, energy management devices, improved user experience, and robust cybersecurity measures.

Segments:

The industrial control for process automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System, Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Machine Execution System, Product Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Machine Interface, Other Systems

2) Mode of Automation: Semi-Automation, Fully-Automation

3) By Applications: Chemical And Petrochemical, Metals And Mining, Pulp And Paper, Water And Wastewater, Food And Beverage, Power, Oil And Gas, Others Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the industrial control for process automation market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This region's growth is driven by rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and increased investments in automation solutions. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global industrial control for process automation market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-control-for-process-automation-global-market-report

Industrial Control For Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Control For Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial control for process automation market size, industrial control for process automation market drivers and trends, industrial control for process automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial control for process automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-controls-global-market-report

Process Automation And Instrumentation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-automation-and-instrumentation-global-market-report

Aseptic Processing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aseptic-processing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293