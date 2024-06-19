Softude Recognized as Madhya Pradesh's Best Employer 2024 by CHRO Asia!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Softude has been awarded the Madhya Pradesh Best Employer Award 2024 from CHRO Asia. Among over 200 IT companies in the region, this award highlights Softude's commitment to creating a positive, innovative, and rewarding work environment for its team.
The MP Best Employer Brand Awards, organized by the Employer Branding Institute, recognize organizations excelling in talent management, development, and innovation. This award reflects Softude's dedication to implementing long-term HR strategies, aligning business goals with HR practices, and preparing its workforce for future challenges.
Softude excelled in all evaluated parameters, securing the prestigious Madhya Pradesh Best Employer Award 2024 from CHRO Asia. This achievement stems from strategic HR practices that align long-term vision with business goals and future-proof the workforce. Softude's comprehensive talent management, innovative recruitment strategies, and a culture of valuing employees were key factors. Additionally, their commitment to diversity, women's empowerment, employee well-being, and corporate social responsibility fosters a positive and rewarding work environment.
Reflecting on this achievement, MR. Ajay Bhoraskar, CEO of Softude, shared his gratitude: “This recognition is a huge honor for us, and it belongs to every member of the Softude family. Their hard work and dedication are what truly make Softude a fantastic place to work. We’re incredibly grateful for their contributions!”
We extend our sincere thanks to CHRO Asia for this esteemed honor and remain dedicated to maintaining the high standards that earned us this recognition.
About CHRO Asia
CHRO Asia is a global platform designed to connect and empower HR heads. This free-to-join platform fosters networking and benchmarking opportunities for HR professionals across Asia, the GCC, and Africa. CHRO Asia champions the exchange of knowledge and best practices within the HR community, while also recommending valuable resources to support professional development. As a platform "by the community, for the community, and of the community," CHRO Asia offers discussion forums, roundtables, and one-on-one coaching to further enhance HR expertise.
About Softude Infotech Pvt Ltd
Softude Infotech Pvt Ltd is a global digital solutions and services company with over 18 years of industry experience. We specialize in architecting digital transformation solutions and providing software product engineering services. Known for our commitment to excellence and innovative solutions, we leverage technology to drive positive change and bring valuable expertise to various industries. With a diverse portfolio of successful projectsand a dedicated team of experts, Softude is a preferred technology partner for many enterprises and startups.
