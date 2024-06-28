Forward Edge-AI awarded Phase II SBIR with the Space Development Agency to Develop a High-Throughput Space Router

Throughput of new space router is expected to exceed 1PB/s.

SBIR technology expected to underpin the future hybrid space infrastructure

Our new High-Throughput Space Router is expected to serve as the heart of a Department of the Defense's Hybrid Space Infrastructure Concept.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the US Space Force (USSF)/Space Development Agency (SDA) to develop a high-throughput space router.

The SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) initiative represents a significant shift from the previous National Defense Space Architecture, reflecting the growing importance of satellite technology in modern warfare. Forward Edge-AI's High-Throughput Space Router (HTSR) will securely and efficiently route data across the PWSA’s low Earth orbit (pLEO) constellation of satellites.

The new HTSR will enable dynamic connections between multiple commercial infrastructure nodes and C6ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) nodes, providing robust and flexible data transport solution.

The HTSR is essential for managing the large volumes of data generated by modern military sensors and communication systems. The technology also leverages Forward Edge-AI developed quantum-resistant encryption, and Artificial Intelligence technology to meet military resiliency requirements including anti-fragility. Coherent Logix, Juniper Networks, and Microsoft will serve as Research and Development (R&D) partners.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.