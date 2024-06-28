Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,146 in the last 365 days.

Forward Edge-AI awarded Phase II SBIR with the Space Development Agency to Develop a High-Throughput Space Router

Throughput of new space router is expected to exceed 1PB/s.

SBIR technology expected to underpin the future hybrid space infrastructure

Our new High-Throughput Space Router is expected to serve as the heart of a Department of the Defense's Hybrid Space Infrastructure Concept.”
— Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the US Space Force (USSF)/Space Development Agency (SDA) to develop a high-throughput space router.

The SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) initiative represents a significant shift from the previous National Defense Space Architecture, reflecting the growing importance of satellite technology in modern warfare. Forward Edge-AI's High-Throughput Space Router (HTSR) will securely and efficiently route data across the PWSA’s low Earth orbit (pLEO) constellation of satellites.

The new HTSR will enable dynamic connections between multiple commercial infrastructure nodes and C6ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) nodes, providing robust and flexible data transport solution.

The HTSR is essential for managing the large volumes of data generated by modern military sensors and communication systems. The technology also leverages Forward Edge-AI developed quantum-resistant encryption, and Artificial Intelligence technology to meet military resiliency requirements including anti-fragility. Coherent Logix, Juniper Networks, and Microsoft will serve as Research and Development (R&D) partners.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Eric Adolphe
Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Forward Edge-AI awarded Phase II SBIR with the Space Development Agency to Develop a High-Throughput Space Router

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more