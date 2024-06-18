Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1738

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - and by discouraging policies that contravene that interest.

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Alternative investments." An investment in a private equity

fund, private debt fund, venture fund, real estate fund, hedge

fund or absolute return fund.

"Boycott against or divestment from Israel." Actions that

are intended to financially penalize the government of Israel or

commercial financial activity in Israel.

"Business activities." Owning or controlling property or

assets located in, having employees or facilities located in,

providing goods or services to, having distribution agreements

with, issuing credit or loans to, purchasing bonds or commercial

paper issued by, investing in or having equity ties to or with

Israel or any company or person domiciled in Israel.

"Commercial financial activity in Israel." Any company

having financial business activities in Israel.

"Company." Any sole proprietorship, organization,

association, corporation, partnership, joint venture, limited

partnership, limited liability partnership, limited liability

company or other entity or business association that exists for

the purpose of making profit.

"Direct holdings." All securities of a company or the

government of Israel that are held directly by the public fund.

"Government of Israel." The government of Israel and its

political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies

owned or controlled by the government of Israel or its political

subdivisions.

