Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1738
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - and by discouraging policies that contravene that interest.
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Alternative investments." An investment in a private equity
fund, private debt fund, venture fund, real estate fund, hedge
fund or absolute return fund.
"Boycott against or divestment from Israel." Actions that
are intended to financially penalize the government of Israel or
commercial financial activity in Israel.
"Business activities." Owning or controlling property or
assets located in, having employees or facilities located in,
providing goods or services to, having distribution agreements
with, issuing credit or loans to, purchasing bonds or commercial
paper issued by, investing in or having equity ties to or with
Israel or any company or person domiciled in Israel.
"Commercial financial activity in Israel." Any company
having financial business activities in Israel.
"Company." Any sole proprietorship, organization,
association, corporation, partnership, joint venture, limited
partnership, limited liability partnership, limited liability
company or other entity or business association that exists for
the purpose of making profit.
"Direct holdings." All securities of a company or the
government of Israel that are held directly by the public fund.
"Government of Israel." The government of Israel and its
political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies
owned or controlled by the government of Israel or its political
subdivisions.
20240SB1260PN1738 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30