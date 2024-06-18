Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1739
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - (b) Imminent risk.--If, after the review of the mental
health screening of a student, the staff of the participating
school entity or selected vendor that conducted the mental
health screening believes that the student is at imminent risk
of attempting suicide, physical self-harm or harming others, or
is in need of the immediate attention of a health care or mental
health professional, the staff of the participating school
entity or selected vendor shall immediately notify the parent or
guardian of the student and the administration of the
participating school entity. After receiving the notification,
the participating school entity shall notify its security
coordinator and school psychologist who shall follow the
indicated crisis response policy.
(c) Referral.--If, after the review of the mental health
screening of a student, the staff of the participating school
entity or selected vendor that conducted the mental health
screening believes that the student has a mental health concern
and is in need of additional mental health services, the staff
of the participating school entity or selected vendor shall
notify the parent or guardian of the student within 48 hours
after the student completes the mental health screening and
provide the parent or guardian of the student with information
on the behavioral health resources and services available
through the school entity, municipality or other organization
assessed during consultations with the department under section
1407-C. The information shall include information on how to
refer to the school entity's Student Assistance Program.
(d) Ongoing care and interventions.--Each participating
school entity shall coordinate ongoing care and interventions,
such as in school counseling, IEP services or school mental
