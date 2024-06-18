Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1739

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - (b) Imminent risk.--If, after the review of the mental

health screening of a student, the staff of the participating

school entity or selected vendor that conducted the mental

health screening believes that the student is at imminent risk

of attempting suicide, physical self-harm or harming others, or

is in need of the immediate attention of a health care or mental

health professional, the staff of the participating school

entity or selected vendor shall immediately notify the parent or

guardian of the student and the administration of the

participating school entity. After receiving the notification,

the participating school entity shall notify its security

coordinator and school psychologist who shall follow the

indicated crisis response policy.

(c) Referral.--If, after the review of the mental health

screening of a student, the staff of the participating school

entity or selected vendor that conducted the mental health

screening believes that the student has a mental health concern

and is in need of additional mental health services, the staff

of the participating school entity or selected vendor shall

notify the parent or guardian of the student within 48 hours

after the student completes the mental health screening and

provide the parent or guardian of the student with information

on the behavioral health resources and services available

through the school entity, municipality or other organization

assessed during consultations with the department under section

1407-C. The information shall include information on how to

refer to the school entity's Student Assistance Program.

(d) Ongoing care and interventions.--Each participating

school entity shall coordinate ongoing care and interventions,

such as in school counseling, IEP services or school mental

