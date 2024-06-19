Waterfall Becomes First Proof-of-Stake Network to Pass the Test with 1.5 Million Validators

Waterfall successfully tests before the launch its decentralized and scalable network that allows anyone to run a validator node from anywhere

Zug, Switzerland , June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , the first layer one (L1) decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced it has passed success testing with a record 1,573,892 validators on its network. Waterfall now was tested with more validators than any other Proof-of-Stake network and all the popular Proof-of-Stake networks combined* , expanding the reach of decentralization to more places than it has ever been. By comparison, Ethereum recently passed 1 million validator nodes, and proof-of-stake network Solana only has approximately 1,600 validators.



The servers for the testing were located on 5 continents - South and North America, Australia, Africa, and Eurasia (both in Europe and Asia) - and the islands of Great Britain, Japan, and Taiwan. A total of a half a million transactions were processed.

"We have proven that our network will work on the scale of millions of validators, preserving the low requirements for each of them at a scale no one has ever achieved. This milestone is a testament to the strength of Waterfall as the most decentralized distributed ledger technology currently available," commented Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research. "Waterfall is the future of decentralized computing and the proof is in the numbers."

Waterfall conducted much of its testing through its participation in the Google Cloud Web3 Startup Program, which provided invaluable resources supporting Waterfall test the strength of its validators and network.

Waterfall's protocol also incorporates an innovative Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based technology that allows for virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), combining scalability and decentralization to the levels which has not been reached before.

About Waterfall

Waterfall is the leading layer one (L1) architecture to solve decentralization, security, and scalability. Waterfall’s Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows parallelism on multiple levels pushing further the boundaries of combination of scalability and decentralization. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low entry requirements for the participants to become validators.

