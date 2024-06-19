Australian hydrogen producer Infinite Green Energy turning brownfields green in Italy

Australian renewable hydrogen producer Infinite Green Energy (IGE) expects to produce 12 tonnes of green hydrogen per day in Italy by the second half of 2026.

The company is developing its first European plant on the brownfield site at Valle Peligna in Abruzzo, central Italy. It will be Southern Europe’s largest green hydrogen project, and provide local heavy industry with clean energy to support Italy’s wider energy transition.

‘IGE’s involvement in the Valle Peligna project is a great example of how Australian hydrogen expertise and technologies can partner with Europe’s industry leaders,’ says Austrade’s Milan-based Investment Director, William Peasland. ‘Together, the 2 countries can drive decarbonisation across critical and hard-to-abate industries.’

Driving Western Australia’s energy transition

Australia is becoming a global hydrogen hub. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts Australia will be the world’s second largest net-exporter of low-emissions hydrogen by 2030.

Perth-based IGE is one of several Australian green hydrogen companies supporting Australia’s transition to net zero. ‘IGE’s vision is to leverage our expertise to commercialise large-scale green hydrogen production in Australia and worldwide,’ says co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Yolanda Zhao.

Being a smaller entrant to the energy sector offers IGE a strategic advantage. Without existing infrastructure or businesses to transition, IGE can focus on renewable hydrogen production. Its strategy is paying off, with progress well underway at 2 Western Australian sites – Arrowsmith and Northam.

Northam will supply hydrogen fuel for the domestic transport market. Arrowsmith aims to supply hydrogen for domestic and international use. The company will use road trains travelling Western Australia’s 1,640-kilometre Perth to Port Hedland route.

Helping Italy achieve its green ambitions

Western Australia is an ideal home base for IGE, with its abundant solar and wind resources, available land, and fuel demand for industry and transport use. But the company’s goal of becoming the market leader for the hydrogen industry always meant expanding offshore.

Europe, and particularly Italy, have proved a perfect next step.

To lead the European expansion, IGE drew on the local knowledge and project management expertise of former colleague and industry specialist Rocco La Rovere, now General Manager of IGE Italia.

‘We quickly realised that we had all the required resources, and the perfect conditions to develop a hydrogen plant in Abruzzo,’ says La Rovere. ‘The stars really did align for us here.’

Italy plans to cover 40% of its energy consumption with renewable energy by 2030, divided into:

65% for electricity sector

37% for thermal sector

31% for the transport sector

42% of green hydrogen for industrial use.

Moreover, there is strong local support as a green economy creates growth and employment opportunities to replace closing industries in regional areas like Valle Peligna.