MPU Seniors Academy Holds 2024 Graduation Ceremony

MACAU, June 19 - The graduation ceremony of the 2023/2024 Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) Seniors Academy (ACS) has been successfully held, with a total of 220 senior students graduating this year. The ceremony was officiated by Hon Wai, Director of the Social Welfare Bureau; Lei Vai Fong, Secretary-General of MPU; Paul Pun, Secretary General of Caritas Macau; and Lam Wan Mei, Dean of the Seniors Academy of MPU.

In her speech, Lam Wan Mei extended warm congratulations to this year's graduates and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Macao SAR government and all sectors of society for their support. She highlighted that the ACS has continuously optimised its teaching tasks to enhance the social participation of senior citizens and create a friendly social atmosphere for them. Furthermore, she encouraged all graduates to maintain a spirit of lifelong learning and embrace the joy of continuous education.

During the ceremony, student service certificates were presented and outstanding teacher awards were given. The graduates showcased recitations and choral performances. In addition, the admission process for the 2024/2025 ACS program will commence soon. Interested Macao residents aged 55 or above can register from June 26 to July 1. For further details, please visit the ACS website at https://acs.mpu.edu.mo/.