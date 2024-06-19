Call Design and ProHance Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Back Office Operations
The partnership will boost efficiency and productivity through advanced process analytics and workforce optimization
Call Design are a natural partner for ProHance with a long and proven track record of helping Australian enterprises successfully improve their enterprise and contact centre effectivenesses.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Design, a leading provider of workforce optimisation solutions, has announced a new strategic partnership with ProHance, an enterprise-grade operations enablement and analytics platform that provides insights for smarter decisions in complex, distributed and hybrid workforces.
Call Design has built an international business focused on workforce optimisation solutions and is excited to work with ProHance to offer more advanced optimisation technology to the back office.
Call Design will integrate ProHance's innovative operations management platform into the back office operations of their enterprise clients, as part of the partnership. This integration will leverage ProHance's capabilities to provide actionable insights and real-time data analytics, allowing back office leaders to significantly reduce manual efforts and focus on strategic activities that enhance customer service outcomes.
Nimesh Dhanak, CEO of Call Design, stated, "This partnership with ProHance is a transformative step for us in extending our value to a growing customer base. By harnessing ProHance's advanced analytics and operational insights, we can deliver more efficient and effective back office solutions that are critical as our clients adapt to the dynamics of hybrid workplaces with distributed teams. As a missing piece in the puzzle for back office operations, the ability to get meaningful metrics has, in the past, been challenging. With ProHance, this is now possible and streamlines previously manual processes.”
ProHance helps organisations view their operations holistically. The platform's robust data and analytics capabilities provide organisations with comprehensive omni-channel operations management and a productivity platform that empowers businesses to optimise their back-office, middle-office, and contact centre operations.
Brendan Maree, VP & Country Manager ANZ, ProHance, said, “Call Design are a natural partner for ProHance with a long and proven track record of helping Australian enterprises successfully improve their enterprise and contact centre effectivenesses. We look forward to working with businesses to improve their productivity with the winning combination of ProHance technology and Call Design’s superior capabilities and consulting skills in workforce optimisation. Together, we’ll be able to provide customers with best in class technology but also unparalleled service and support.
This partnership represents a significant milestone in Call Design’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional services and solutions to organisations around the world. Businesses looking to optimise their workforce at an enterprise level can now leverage the combined expertise of these two industry leaders.
By integrating ProHance's advanced analytics into Call Design's workforce optimisation solutions, businesses can gain deeper insights into their operations and make data-driven decisions to enhance productivity and efficiency.
ABOUT PROHANCE:
Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net
