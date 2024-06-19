De Nora Showcases Leadership in Tackling Global Water Challenges

Booth B2-E39 at SIWW 2024 will highlight new product developments in response to water challenges at one of the world’s most prestigious water expos

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (“De Nora”), an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specializing in sustainable electrochemical, water treatment technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, today announced its attendance at the Singapore International Water Week Expo 2024. De Nora will showcase its ongoing innovation and growth, fuelled by its expertise in electrochemistry and water treatment as it aims to transform the world into a more sustainable one.De Nora Leads with Solutions to Solve Some of Asia’s Most Pressing Water ChallengesThe Asia-Pacific region faces a critical challenge to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), given dangerous contamination and pollution of drinking water for hundreds of millions of people. De Nora is at the forefront of addressing these challenges by removing Contaminants [of Emerging Concern], including PFAS and micropollutants through a complete range of oxidation and disinfection technologies, combined with proprietary filtration and adsorption solutions.SORB[TM] contaminant removal systems are specifically designed to remove a range of contaminants from water including Arsenic and now PFAS, which is increasingly regulated globally due to the impact on public health. The difficulty of optimizing PFAS removal processes to ensure effective treatment, while maximising media life is reflective of De Nora’s 30-year success story against the challenges with Arsenic removal, where the company has extensive references, having commercialised what is now one of the two primary methods of its removal from water. Now at SIWW, De Nora will showcase its ongoing commitment to innovation, by highlighting groundbreaking work across multiple collaborative projects, designed to improve the effectiveness of PFAS removal technologies and ultimately reduce opex/capex costs.Since the 1970s, De Nora has been pioneering advancements in water treatment with ozone and has the longest experience of all manufacturers. The introduction of De Nora Capital ControlsOzone/AOP and UV/AOP systems sets standards regarding removal of a host of contaminants including micropollutants and 1,4-dioxane from water sources."At De Nora, our mission is to combat continually evolving treatment challenges and eliminate harmful contaminants from water,” said Mr Marwan Nesicolaci, Chief Officer of De Nora Water Technologies. “Our advanced technologies and extensive expertise help water utilities and industries becoming more efficient and sustainable. We look forward to sharing how our solutions and support have been purposely designed toward the needs of Asia Pacific customers at the Singapore International Water Week."De Nora - Growing with Asia to Meet Increasing DemandDe Nora has been on an accelerated growth trajectory worldwide, marked by notable projects and significant technological advancements. In Asia, De Nora continues to achieve substantial milestones, including the recent opening of a new electrode production line at the Suzhou plant, which tripled the site's total production capacity.The recent regional localisation of its Capital Controls Ozone Generators in the region adds to other key products here: ClorTecon-site sodium hypochlorite generators, DE NORA TETRAfilters and SEACLORseawater electrochlorination systems. Customers in the region now benefit from full life cycle management, covering project design, manufacture, project execution and aftersales support from dedicated teams on their doorstep who intricately understand their needs and are ideally positioned for fast response times.De Nora has recently won projects for CECHLOsystems in the APAC region, including Goryeong Water Treatment Works in Korea, and is currently finishing commissioning an installation in Mount Isa, Australia. The latter, located in a remote part of Australia, serves as a hub-and-spoke arrangement to produce and distribute fresh hypochlorite to local communities, instead of shipping hypochlorite in bulk from long distances. In Hong Kong, a hybrid configuration combining on-site electrochlorination and chlorine gas feed technologies that eliminates disinfection safety risks from liquid chlorine and provides stable, sustainable, and greener chlorine management is now fully operational in all ten water treatment works, marking the largest installation of the CECHLO-MS systems in Asia.