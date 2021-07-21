Singapore Stands By You: Supporting our Frontline Heroes
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fight against COVID-19 has been a long and hard one. At the forefront of the battle are the frontline workers who gave their all to keep Singapore safe. To show our continued support for them during the COVID-19 Heightened Alert phase, Tribal Worldwide Singapore has collaborated with the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) to launch a new music video.
Titled “Singapore Stands By You”, the music video highlights the challenges and struggles faced by frontline workers during the pandemic and pays tribute to them for keeping Singapore safe.
“Our frontline workers have been fighting hard against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year. We hope that this video and song will remind and inspire Singaporeans to show their support for our frontline workers whenever possible. Even little acts of kindness can go a long way,” said an MCCY spokesperson.
The music video features a heartwarming rendition of “I’ll Stand By You” and is sung by local singers Aisyah Aziz, Benjamin Kheng, Weish (Chew Wei Shan) and Shabir Tabare Alam.
Mr. Benson Toh, Executive Creative Director at Tribal Worldwide Singapore, said, “Despite the isolated cases of discrimination, most Singaporeans support our frontline workers. We hope the frontline workers can take heart from the music video and know that they are not alone in the fight against the virus.”
To show support to our frontline workers, Singaporeans can also share their messages of support at go.gov.sg/appreciate.
Watch “Singapore Stands By You” here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxd1JdEWguc
Please find stills from the music video here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Zh2Or6jmDQNxXt2uFIv18WLMplqVn3de?usp=sharing
Watch “Singapore Stands By You” here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxd1JdEWguc
Please find stills from the music video here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Zh2Or6jmDQNxXt2uFIv18WLMplqVn3de?usp=sharing
