Stuttering Market Size in 7MM was approximately USD 40 million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Stuttering Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of stuttering, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the stuttering market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Stuttering Market Report

• According to estimations by DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of stuttering across the 7MM stood at roughly 4 million, with nearly 885 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases reported in 2023. It is anticipated that these cases will increase by 2034, attributable to enhanced comprehension of the condition and increased awareness among healthcare practitioners and the general public at large.

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of stuttering in the US were found to be approximately 415K cases in 2023. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 47%, EU4 and the UK for nearly 38%, and Japan for around 15% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of stuttering in 2023; these cases are expected to increase by 2034 due to improved diagnostic methods, leading to more accurate identification and reporting of stuttering cases globally.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2023, a gender-specific distribution of the disease suggests male predominance with approximately 311K cases while females were at a lower count with nearly 103K cases of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the US. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period due to societal and cultural influences on reporting and diagnosis, potentially resulting in males experiencing less stigma or societal pressure to conceal their speech difficulties in comparison to females.

• Japan accounted for nearly 131K diagnosed prevalent cases of stuttering in 2023, out of which nearly 75% of cases were of males and 25% of cases were of females in 2023. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period due to changing cultural that norms may encourage individuals to seek help for their speech difficulties, contributing to an increase in diagnosed cases of stuttering.

• The leading Stuttering Companies such as Emalex Biosciences Inc, and others

• Promising Stuttering Therapies such as Ecopipam, and others.

Stuttering Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Stuttering Prevalent cases of stuttering,

• Total Stuttering Diagnosed prevalent cases

• Stuttering Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Stuttering Emerging Drugs

• Ecopipam: Emalex Biosciences Inc.

Ecopipam (EBS-101) is an investigational first-in-class drug being evaluated in pediatric patients for the treatment of childhood-onset fluency disorder (stuttering) and Tourette syndrome (TS) in adults. D1 receptor super-sensitivity may be a mechanism for the repetitive and compulsive behaviors associated with stuttering and TS, Ecopipam selectively blocks the actions of the neurotransmitter dopamine at the D1 receptor.

Stuttering Market Outlook

Stuttering, characterized by disruptions in speech flow such as repetitions, prolongations, and blocks, affects individuals of all ages, with onset often occurring in early childhood. While there is currently no cure for stuttering, various treatments are available, tailored to individual needs and goals. For young children, early intervention is crucial to prevent stuttering from becoming a persistent issue. Health professionals recommend an evaluation if stuttering persists for 3–6 months if there are associated struggle behaviors, or if there's a family history of stuttering or related disorders. Monitoring the stuttering pattern regularly can help track progress and determine the need for intervention.

Stuttering Drug Market

Stuttering Drugs like alprazolam, citalopram, and clomipramine have shown promise in reducing stuttering in some cases, but none are FDA-approved specifically for this purpose. Treatment typically involves a multidisciplinary approach, with speech therapy being a cornerstone. Speech therapists work with individuals to improve fluency, reduce stuttering frequency and severity, and develop effective communication skills. Moreover, parents play a crucial role in supporting their child's speech development by implementing strategies learned in therapy and creating a supportive environment at home. While traditional speech therapy can be effective in managing stuttering, it's important to acknowledge that no treatment guarantees the complete elimination of stuttering. Thus, with ongoing support and therapy, individuals can learn to manage their stuttering and improve their overall communication skills.

Stuttering Market Dynamics

The Stuttering market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Preclinical models have given credence to this emerging therapeutic modality, and compared to scaffolds and growth factors, there is a paucity of clinical studies using stem cells for augmentation of tendon repair or for treating Stuttering.

Scope of the Stuttering Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Stuttering Companies- Emalex Biosciences Inc, and others

• Stuttering Therapies- Ecopipam, and others.

• Stuttering Market Dynamics: Stuttering Market drivers and Stuttering Market Barriers

• Stuttering Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Stuttering Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Stuttering Market Access and Reimbursement

